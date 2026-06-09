Fireaway Achieves Type Approval and EU/UK Marine Equipment Certification for Stat-X Condensed Aerosol Fire-Extinguishing Systems Following MSC.1/Circ.1270 Evaluation

Three certificates issued by Bureau Veritas support application in SOLAS-regulated marine environments across global, EU-flagged, and UK-flagged vessels.

MINNETONKA, Minn., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fireaway Inc. today announced that its Stat-X condensed aerosol fire-extinguishing systems have received type approval from Bureau Veritas following evaluation in accordance with MSC.1/Circ.1270. Three certificates covering the global market, the European Union, and the United Kingdom.

The Bureau Veritas Type Approval Certificate (23277/D1 BV) confirms that Stat-X systems satisfy the requirements of SOLAS 74 (as amended), the FSS Code, the 1994 and 2000 HSC Codes, and IMO MSC.1/Circ.1270, and is valid through 22 October 2030. An EC Type Examination Certificate (81823/A0 MED) was issued under the EU Marine Equipment Directive 2014/90/EU, supporting the wheelmark pathway for EU-flagged vessels and valid through 8 April 2031. A UK Type-Examination Certificate (81824/A0 UK) was issued by Bureau Veritas under the Merchant Shipping (Marine Equipment) Regulations 2025, authorized by the Maritime & Coastguard Agency, and is also valid through 8 April 2031.

"This approval confirms that Stat-X systems meet defined evaluation criteria for use in marine applications subject to SOLAS requirements," said Lance Harry, P.E., president and CEO of Fireaway Inc. "It also reflects the structured process through which performance validation, technical assessment, and certification come together in practice."

The approval covers 15 generator models across the E-series (electrical activation) and T-series (thermal activation), evaluated for machinery enclosed marine machinery spaces. Type approval confirms that the Stat-X system design satisfies applicable evaluation requirements. Vessel-specific installations remain subject to review and authorization by classification societies and flag administrations in accordance with project-specific conditions.

Stat-X condensed aerosol systems are designed for use in enclosed and special-hazard environments where compact, electrically non-conductive suppression solutions are required. The systems can be applied across a range of marine spaces, including machinery compartments, control cabinets, and auxiliary equipment enclosures. With EU and UK market certifications now in place alongside the global BV Type Approval, Stat-X is positioned for broader engagement across SOLAS-governed projects worldwide.

About Fireaway Inc.

Fireaway Inc. manufactures Stat-X aerosol fire suppression systems, globally recognized for environmentally responsible, highly effective aerosol-based fire protection technology. Its UltraSense detection solutions enhance system intelligence, enabling earlier hazard identification, faster response times, and more proactive protection in high-risk environments worldwide.

For more information, visit www.ultrasense.net or www.statx.com.

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