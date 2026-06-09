Janus Henderson today announces that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Rantum Capital, a Frankfurt-based private markets investment manager, strengthening its presence in Germany and accelerating its ambitions in private markets across Europe.

Founded in 2013, Rantum Capital focuses on providing private debt and private equity financing solutions to family and entrepreneur-owned small and mid-sized companies in Germany, Austria and Switzerland (the DACH region). The firm has raised around €1.2 billion of capital across its private credit and private equity strategies.

Germany is one of the largest and most important institutional investment markets in Europe. The acquisition will significantly increase Janus Henderson's scale and local presence in the country, while Rantum's established relationships with institutional investors, including pensions, insurers and family offices, will extend Janus Henderson's reach across the DACH region.

Rantum is expected to play a central role in the build-out of Janus Henderson's pan-European private credit platform, leveraging its 13-year track record and highly experienced investment team. The firm's differentiated sourcing model and established capabilities position it well to support a phased expansion across Europe over time.

The acquisition also enhances Janus Henderson's capabilities in private equity, complementing the firm's broader private markets strategy. Rantum's private equity expertise has the potential to support future product development.

A distinctive element of Rantum's platform is its industrial partner network, a group of highly experienced former board members and senior executives from leading German companies. This network provides deep sector insight, strengthens sourcing and enhances local credibility, offering additional perspective and connectivity for Janus Henderson.

The acquisition builds on Janus Henderson's recent expansion in private markets, following the acquisitions of NBK Capital Partners in the Middle East and Victory Park Capital in the US in 2024, and the firm's pre-IPO investment strategies, and represents a further step in developing differentiated private markets capabilities across key regions.

Ali Dibadj, Chief Executive Officer of Janus Henderson, said:

"As client demand for private markets continues to grow, we are very excited to announce the acquisition of Rantum Capital, which expands our private credit and private equity capabilities in Europe, a strategically important region for the firm. This transaction reflects our focus on diversifying into high-demand areas while also amplifying our existing strengths, including our institutional client relationships, to better support our clients' evolving needs."

Alex Veroude, Head of Fixed Income at Janus Henderson, said:

"We are delighted to have the Rantum team join Janus Henderson. They have built a strong private markets platform with a proven track record and deep relationships in Germany and across the DACH region. As clients seek differentiated exposure to private credit, this transaction strengthens our ability to meet that demand. It builds on the private markets capabilities we have been expanding globally, including Victory Park Capital in the US and NBK Capital Partners in the Middle East, and complements our broader offering, including our securitised and ETF capabilities, allowing us to offer a wider range of credit solutions to clients."

Dirk Notheis, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Rantum Capital, said:

"We are very pleased to be joining Janus Henderson, a company with a strong culture and entrepreneurial approach. By combining our local and private markets expertise with Janus Henderson's global distribution platform, we will be able to create even more value for our investors in the future and expand our offering across Europe."

Financial terms of the transaction are not disclosed and the acquisition is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026 subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval.

Campbell Lutyens served as exclusive financial advisor to Rantum Capital. Schilling, Zutt Anschütz acted as legal counsel to Rantum Capital and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher Flom acted as legal counsel to Janus Henderson.

Notes to editors

Janus Henderson Group is a leading global active asset manager dedicated to helping clients define and achieve superior financial outcomes through differentiated insights, disciplined investments, and world-class service.

As of March 31, 2026, Janus Henderson had approximately US$480 billion in assets under management, more than 2,000 employees, and offices in 26 cities worldwide. The firm helps millions of people globally invest in a brighter future together. Headquartered in London, Janus Henderson is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

This press release is solely for the use of members of the media and should not be relied upon by personal investors, financial advisers or institutional investors. We may record telephone calls for our mutual protection, to improve customer service and for regulatory record keeping purposes. All opinions and estimates in this information are subject to change without notice

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