Daytrip, the global travel platform providing private door-to-door car transfers with English-speaking drivers and optional sightseeing stops operating in over 130 countries worldwide, officially introduces its newest service,hourly driver, bookable on both the brand's website and mobile app, as well as the travel agents' portal.

Hourly driver is an addition to the brand's existing services: city-to-city transfers with or without sightseeing stops, day trips, and airport transfers.A highly flexible service, hourly driver offers travelers the opportunity to book an English-speaking driver and a private vehicle by the hour for up to 8 hours, all for themselves, with the freedom to add stops of their choice during the transfer. The service is ideal for:

Business trips where travelers need to move across the city for back-to-back meetings, and don't want to deal with booking multiple rides and finding drivers for each.

where travelers need to move across the city for back-to-back meetings, and don't want to deal with booking multiple rides and finding drivers for each. Vacations packed with places to see and not enough time. Perfect for covering big cities and islands alike, travelers can hit every spot on their "to see" list without worrying about public transport or rental cars.

packed with places to see and not enough time. Perfect for covering big cities and islands alike, travelers can hit every spot on their "to see" list without worrying about public transport or rental cars. Client trips managed by travel agents, especially when clients have an early arrival with a late check-in, or a day covering different locations; one booking handles it all.

"The release of the hourly driver is a natural progression in Daytrip's continuous growth and reaction to customers' needs", said Tomas Turek, Co-Founder and CEO of Daytrip. "Whether on holidays or traveling for business, we have seen travelers asking for even more flexibility during their transfers, and the hourly driver is our response to that."

Daytrip's existing services include:

Private transfers with an English-speaking driver and optional sightseeing stops. Perfect for customers who want to travel from point to point in a private vehicle, with the option to add one or more sightseeing stops along the way.

with an English-speaking driver and optional sightseeing stops. Perfect for customers who want to travel from point to point in a private vehicle, with the option to add one or more sightseeing stops along the way. Airport transfers that are prebooked and held to the same high Daytrip standard: private vehicles with English-speaking drivers.

that are prebooked and held to the same high Daytrip standard: private vehicles with English-speaking drivers. Day trips, providing round-trip transfers with an English-speaking driver and a fixed sightseeing itinerary. Travelers set their own pickup and drop-off locations, as well as their start time.

The launch of Daytrip's latest service comes shortly after the company celebrated its 2 million travelers transferred milestone and released a newly updated mobile app designed to make planning and booking trips easier.

About Daytrip

Daytrip is a leading global travel platform, making city-to-city travel effortless. Operating in over 130 countries across six continents, Daytrip connects travelers with a trusted network of 10,000+ English-speaking drivers. With more than 40,000 routes and flexible options, travelers can customize their journey: add scenic stops, plan day trips, or combine multiple cities into one smooth itinerary. Every Daytrip transfer is designed to be more than just a ride; it's a memorable experience from start to finish. Friendly, local drivers enhance every trip with cultural context, adding depth to every stop. To date, over 2 million travelers have discovered a better way to travel with Daytrip.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260609963418/en/

Contacts:

Denisa Caldova

Head of Global Communications PR

denisa.caldova@daytrip.com