Leading US venture capital firm opens first office outside North America in London, launches a new UK affiliate, and opens new community for internationally-minded qualified investors

Alumni Ventures, one of the US's most active venture capital firms, has opened its first European office in London; launched, registered, and completed regulatory onboarding for its new UK affiliate; and has opened a new community for internationally-minded qualified investors, marking a significant milestone in its international expansion.

This week Alumni Ventures Founder CEO Mike Collins traveled to London Tech Week to launch AV UK's Global Alumni Syndicate a private investment community designed for qualified investors who have lived, studied or worked across borders and want insight and access to venture capital in startups and growth companies built with similar global ambition by design.

The announcement comes one year after the firm began exploring a firmer presence in the UK during London Tech Week 2025. Since then, Alumni Ventures has established its London office, relocated senior leadership to the city, expanded its UK team and invested in companies across the UK and wider EMEA region.

The new Global Alumni Syndicate is for appropriately qualified investors with cross-border life experience, whether having lived, studied, or worked across global borders now or previously. The community will include alumni and friends of global universities; multinational employees, expats or diaspora, and international professionals who seek curated access, insights, and connection with like-minded people interested in early and growth stage companies with global ambition. The community features in-person and virtual programming on both sides of the Atlantic to build community and shared insight across borders, with leaders from both New York (Alumni Ventures) and London (Alumni Ventures UK) helping lead this work.

Mike Collins, Founder and CEO of Alumni Ventures, said: "Innovation has always transcended borders. Some of the most exciting companies being built today are drawing talent, capital, customers and ideas from multiple countries from day one that's the global ambition AV believes in.

"Over the past decade we've built a global network through our alumni communities and over 11,000 qualified individual investors, mainly in the US. As we expand our presence in London, we're creating new ways for qualified investors who value the importance of global connectivity in entrepreneurship, technology and innovation to gain insight to venture capital in startups and growth companies.

"London is a both extraordinary startup city and also a world-class gateway to investment, talent and innovation opportunities across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa the natural choice for our first office in the region and a launchpad for our next phase of international growth."

The launch coincides with London Tech Week 2026, where Alumni Ventures is hosting a series of events and discussions focused on entrepreneurship, innovation and global investment.

Alumni Ventures has raised more than $1.4 billion and invested in more than 1,600 companies globally. In the UK, the firm has backed companies including PolyAI, Recursive SuperIntelligence, 44.01 Earth, Supercritical, SurrealDB, The Bland Company, Enough Energy, and more, building on a broader regional EMEA portfolio that includes Oura Ring and Yassir.

About Alumni Ventures

Founded in 2014, Alumni Ventures (AV) is one of the world's most active venture capital firms. With more than $1.4 billion in committed capital from 11,000+ accredited investors, AV is democratizing venture capital by expanding access to professional, high-quality venture investment opportunities. AV's extensive portfolio spans over 1,600 current and historical companies across diverse sectors and stages. In late 2025, Alumni Ventures established an affiliated entity, Alumni Ventures UK, which supports the innovation ecosystem and builds community for those who support it across the UK. Learn more at www.alumniventures.co.uk

Alumni Ventures UK, LLP does not offer any investment advice and nothing within this press release, or the Alumni Ventures UK website, or in a follow-on meeting, constitutes advice or a personal recommendation. If you are unsure about whether or not to invest you should speak to a financial adviser. Alumni Ventures UK, LLP (FRN: 1051965) is an Appointed Representative of Khepri Advisers Limited (FRN: 692447) which is authorised and regulated by The Financial Conduct Authority. Khepri Advisers Limited is registered in England and Wales, registration number 09414196, registered address 95 Chancery Lane, London, England, WC2A 1DT. Alumni Ventures UK, LLP is a limited liability partnership, registered in England and Wales, registration number OC458068, registered address DNS House, 382 Kenton Road, Harrow, Middlesex, United Kingdom, HA3 8DP.

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