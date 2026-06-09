Plum launches AI-powered money guidance, delivering tailored plans in minutes to the general public

LONDON, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart money app Plum has launched a new financial guidance service called Plum Plan, transforming the way people build, manage and grow their wealth over their lifetime.

The AI-powered service offers a step-by-step plan to help users reach their goals faster and more easily, helping them choose the right amount to set aside in the appropriate tax wrapper and investment option. It's the first stage of Plum's AI offering as it builds towards a fully digital advice experience, with optional access to a human expert as well.

Plum Plan, which is available for free to all customers, represents a major leap forward. By bringing together the latest AI technology, customer data and the Plum's suite of tax-efficient solutions, it empowers the 91% of the public who don't have access to financial advice*. The service provides people with information about the relevant financial products they could use, whether it's to plan for retirement, buy a house, save for a wedding, or another important financial milestone, without the traditional costly fees.

The service uses data provided by the customer about their current life circumstances, including their salary, outgoings and everyday spending habits. It then creates an easy-to-follow financial plan in a matter of minutes, all via conversational AI. As their circumstances evolve, from career changes and growing families to shifting financial goals, the plan will soon be able to automatically adapt to reflect their changing needs and help keep them on track for lifelong financial wellbeing.

Plum Plan helps users to narrow down their options from the range of financial products available and provides suggestions about how they might allocate their money tax-efficiently, meaning they can achieve their ambitions quicker. The service also includes advanced planning capabilities specifically for home buying and retirement, namely:

House cost estimation: Home-buying plans can estimate the average cost of a property based on the user's preferred location and required property size, while also factoring in additional costs such as stamp duty and solicitor's fees.

Home-buying plans can estimate the average cost of a property based on the user's preferred location and required property size, while also factoring in additional costs such as stamp duty and solicitor's fees. Retirement savings projection: Retirement plans can compare a user's desired retirement age with their projected retirement age and highlight additional investment options, alongside workplace pension contributions, to help them retire sooner.

As well as these larger financial milestones, users can also generate plans to save for holidays, car purchases, or other smaller goals that are tailored to the information they provide.

Plum Plan has been informed by chartered financial planner Will Bryant, Director of Wealth Strategy at Plum, who has used his almost 30-years experience to optimise the quality and accuracy of the guidance provided. The pioneering service has been built with user safety in mind, so customers can rest assured knowing their data is never shared with third-party AI providers, as all conversational tuning and prompt engineering is carried out using internal data only.

In addition, Plum Plan combines best-in-class LLMs with comprehensive guardrails, using continually reviewed knowledge bases and up-to-date financial information. This helps avoid the hallucinations or potentially hazardous content often associated with general-purpose chatbots.

Speaking about the service, Victor Trokoudes, Founder and CEO of Plum, said:

"From the very start, Plum was rooted in smart technology. When we began life as a chatbot, I could see AI's potential for making it easier for people to manage their finances through conversations. Replicating the interaction that people have with others was critical to helping people feel comfortable when making financial decisions and overcome their money inertia.

"The technology has evolved so we can now offer a conversational platform with trusted, automated assistance. But importantly we're able to offer this in an environment where the guidance is monitored and overseen by experts, as opposed to an untested generic provider.

"This isn't just a shift in the world of personal finance, it's a shift in the world more generally. It's something that for so long has been out of reach for so many people. Built for the 91% of people who are not receiving financial advice, Plum Plan makes managing money feel intuitive, empowering and genuinely accessible. Unlike most AI tools, Plum Plan is built right into the app and it actually knows you. It uses the information you provide to create a clear plan that is designed for you, to get you where you want to go, all for free.

"I'm delighted that more than 150,000 people have used Plum's AI for guidance so far and are actively progressing towards their goals. It's already making a big difference, helping users to build an additional retirement pot of around £170,000 on average**. My ambition is that everyone in the UK and EU can have a financial plan within Plum that is automatically optimised to use the right products. This way they can focus on living their life, while we take care of their finances.

Will Bryant, Director of Wealth Strategy at Plum, added:

"What's particularly exciting is that this is just the first step for us in helping our customers achieve their financial aspirations and supporting them on their wealth-building journey. We're working to secure a licence to offer financial advice to our users so we can make personalised recommendations, facilitated by our pioneering use of AI."

To find out more information about Plum Plan, and to use the service for free, download the Plum app and click the 'Plum Plan' tab. Or visit https://withplum.com/plan.

* FCA Financial Lives survey, 2024

**The current average age of the customer is 44 years, leaving an estimated 24 years to retirement. The median yearly saving post-plan is £4,164/year pre monthly compounding, leading to a median projected pot at 68 of £170,000 based on typical 5% real growth.

Notes to editors

Plum provides information and insights to our customers. We do not currently provide advice, and nothing herein should be construed as such.

For further information, please contact:

Rajan Lakhani, rajan@withplum.com, 0207 959 4254

Susanna Wood, susanna@withplum.com, 07804253709

About Plum:

Plum is the ultimate smart money app, helping people to build their money for life. Founded in 2016 by Victor Trokoudes (ex-Wise), Plum automates parts of personal finance that people find difficult or don't have time for, with effortless saving, empowered spending and accessible investing. Five million customers across Europe have downloaded Plum to do more with their money, with more than £6 billion set aside via the app. Plum was named one of the fastest-growing companies in the UK by the FT1000: Europe's Fastest-Growing Companies 2026. Plum is headquartered in London, UK, and has offices in Athens, Greece and Nicosia, Cyprus.

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