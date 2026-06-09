Janus Henderson US Short Duration High Yield Active Core UCITS ETF - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 09
|Janus Henderson US Short Duration High Yield Active Core UCITS ETF USD AC
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|08.06.26
|IE0007W7MZL0
|958,256.00
|EUR
|0
|9,662,539.09
|10.0835
|Janus Henderson US Short Duration High Yield Active Core UCITS ETF USD AC
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|08.06.26
|IE0008C3G0Y9
|31,183.00
|GBP
|0
|311,975.84
|10.0047
© 2026 PR Newswire