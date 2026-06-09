Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ official list notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) official list notice 09-Jun-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 09/06/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: SG ISSUER Debt and Notes due 01/06/2032; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1 each) debt-like XS3316027526 -- securities Notes due 03/06/2036; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1 each) Securitised XS3316168775 -- derivatives Issuer Name: NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Preference Share Linked Notes indexed to the Preference Shares comprising Class 341 Debt and Equity Index-Linked Preference Shares issued by Cannon Bridge Capital Ltd due 03/06/ debt-like XS3267317736 -- 2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1.00 each) securities Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC Floating Rate Securities due 08/06/2029; fully paid; (Represented by securities to Securitised XS3385285153 -- bearer of MXN100,000 each) derivatives Issuer Name: MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL UK PLC 3.300% Notes due 10/06/2027; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and HKD2,000,000 each) debt-like XS3383010579 -- securities 4.310% Notes due 10/06/2027; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of USD200,000 Debt and each) debt-like XS3383011114 -- securities Issuer Name: SSE Plc NC8 Subordinated Notes; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of EUR100,000 each Debt and and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof up to and including EUR199,000) debt-like XS3310370955 -- securities NC5.25 Subordinated Notes; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of EUR100,000 Debt and each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof up to and including debt-like XS3310370799 -- EUR199,000) securities Issuer Name: Nationwide Building Society Fixed Rate Reset Tier 2 Subordinated Notes due 09/06/2037; fully paid; (Represented by Debt and notes to bearer of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess debt-like XS3393974228 -- thereof, up to (and including) EUR199,000) securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Listings Data Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 430588 EQS News ID: 2341736 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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June 09, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)