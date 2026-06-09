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Dow Jones News
09.06.2026 09:33 Uhr
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Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ official list notice 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
official list notice 
09-Jun-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 

09/06/2026, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice:- 
 
Security Description                                  Listing Category ISIN 
 
Issuer Name: SG ISSUER 
 
                                            Debt and 
Notes due 01/06/2032; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1 each)      debt-like    XS3316027526   --  
                                            securities 
 
 
Notes due 03/06/2036; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1 each)      Securitised   XS3316168775   --  
                                            derivatives 

Issuer Name: NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA 
 
Preference Share Linked Notes indexed to the Preference Shares comprising Class 341  Debt and 
Equity Index-Linked Preference Shares issued by Cannon Bridge Capital Ltd due 03/06/  debt-like    XS3267317736   --  
2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1.00 each)           securities 

Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 
 
Floating Rate Securities due 08/06/2029; fully paid; (Represented by securities to   Securitised   XS3385285153   --  
bearer of MXN100,000 each)                               derivatives 

Issuer Name: MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL UK PLC 
 
3.300% Notes due 10/06/2027; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of      Debt and 
HKD2,000,000 each)                                   debt-like    XS3383010579   --  
                                            securities 
 
 
4.310% Notes due 10/06/2027; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of USD200,000 Debt and 
each)                                         debt-like    XS3383011114   --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: SSE Plc 
 
NC8 Subordinated Notes; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of EUR100,000 each Debt and 
and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof up to and including EUR199,000)  debt-like    XS3310370955   --  
                                            securities 
 
 
NC5.25 Subordinated Notes; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of EUR100,000  Debt and 
each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof up to and including     debt-like    XS3310370799   --  
EUR199,000)                                      securities 

Issuer Name: Nationwide Building Society 
 
Fixed Rate Reset Tier 2 Subordinated Notes due 09/06/2037; fully paid; (Represented by Debt and 
notes to bearer of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess    debt-like    XS3393974228   --  
thereof, up to (and including) EUR199,000)                       securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Listings Data Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
  --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: NOT 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 430588 
EQS News ID:  2341736 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls2.ssx?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2341736&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 09, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
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