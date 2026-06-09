DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D) (AMEG) Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s) 09-Jun-2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D) DEALING DATE: 08-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 59.8001 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 326448 CODE: AMEG ISIN: LU2469335371 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU2469335371 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AMEG Sequence No.: 430676 EQS News ID: 2342058 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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June 09, 2026 03:07 ET (07:07 GMT)