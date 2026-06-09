DJ Amundi MSCI USA Mega Cap UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI USA Mega Cap UCITS ETF Acc (MEGA) Amundi MSCI USA Mega Cap UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Jun-2026 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI USA Mega Cap UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 08-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 13.3138 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 713488 CODE: MEGA ISIN: IE000YBGJ9I4 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE000YBGJ9I4 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MEGA Sequence No.: 430679 EQS News ID: 2342064 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 09, 2026 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)