DJ Amundi Global Corporate Bond 1-5Y Highest Rated ESG UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Corporate Bond 1-5Y Highest Rated ESG UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (GCBH) Amundi Global Corporate Bond 1-5Y Highest Rated ESG UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Jun-2026 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Corporate Bond 1-5Y Highest Rated ESG UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 08-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 20.4992 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 120501 CODE: GCBH ISIN: LU2780871237 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU2780871237 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GCBH Sequence No.: 430664 EQS News ID: 2342034 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 09, 2026 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)