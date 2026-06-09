DJ Amundi DAX II UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi DAX II UCITS ETF Acc (DAXX) Amundi DAX II UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Jun-2026 / 09:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi DAX II UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 08-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 224.0218 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5512542 CODE: DAXX ISIN: LU0252633754 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0252633754 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DAXX Sequence No.: 430697 EQS News ID: 2342108 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 09, 2026 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)