DJ Amundi MSCI Japan ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF GBP Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Japan ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF GBP Dist (CJ1P) Amundi MSCI Japan ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF GBP Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Jun-2026 / 09:17 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Japan ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF GBP Dist DEALING DATE: 08-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 13.6016 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 26511350 CODE: CJ1P ISIN: LU2668197069 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2668197069 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CJ1P Sequence No.: 430766 EQS News ID: 2342246 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 09, 2026 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)