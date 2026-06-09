DJ Amundi Core USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (PRUB) Amundi Core USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Jun-2026 / 09:18 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 08-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.5512 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 629104 CODE: PRUB ISIN: LU2621112452 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2621112452 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRUB Sequence No.: 430716 EQS News ID: 2342146 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 09, 2026 03:18 ET (07:18 GMT)