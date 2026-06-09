Bioz, Inc.: Skalar Analytical Streamlines Citation Management and Gains Deeper Analytics Insights with Bioz

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2026 / Bioz, Inc. the leading platform utilizing research for product validation, announced its collaboration with Skalar Analytical , a member of the Velaris family, which includes more than seven brands and is home to some of the world's leading laboratory automation companies, supported by the global investment firm Battery Ventures. Through the implementation of Bioz Badges , Skalar Analytical is strengthening how scientists discover and engage with publication-backed credibility directly within the product experience.

As a global provider of analytical instrumentation and automated chemistry analyzers, Skalar Analytical has accumulated a substantial volume of peer-reviewed references supporting its technologies across environmental, agricultural, industrial, and laboratory applications. However, organizing and maintaining this growing body of citation data in an accessible and scalable way can be challenging across product lines and international markets.

By integrating Bioz Badges across its website, Skalar Analytical is now able to automatically surface and structure publication data tied directly to its instruments and solutions. Researchers can seamlessly explore peer-reviewed references, evaluate real-world applications, and access continuously updated scientific validation directly from product webpages.

One of Skalar Analytical's flagship product lines has accumulated nearly 10,000 citations across the scientific literature, demonstrating the extensive global adoption and validation of its technologies. With Bioz, this scientific footprint is now far more visible and accessible to both customers and internal teams.

"Bioz provides an efficient way to organize and easily access our publication data," said Simone Cornelissen-Simonis at Skalar Analytical. "The automation behind the platform saves significant time while ensuring researchers always have access to up-to-date scientific validation. At the same time, the analytics dashboard gives our team powerful visibility into customer engagement and how our products are being used across the scientific literature."

The automation capabilities of Bioz have been especially impactful for Skalar Analytical as publication data continues to grow. By continuously updating citation content and organizing it into a user-friendly experience, Bioz enables the company to maintain accurate and relevant scientific validation without requiring manual tracking.

In addition to improving the customer experience, the Bioz analytics dashboard is helping Skalar Analytical gain deeper insight into product engagement, publication trends, and emerging research applications. These insights support internal marketing initiatives and provide a better understanding of how products are being referenced and used in the scientific literature. The integration has been deployed across Skalar Analytical's digital ecosystem, helping researchers quickly access relevant scientific publications and supporting informed evaluation of Skalar technologies.

By embedding citation intelligence directly into the product journey, Skalar Analytical helps researchers evaluate technologies more efficiently with access to relevant scientific evidence. "Skalar Analytical has developed an impressive body of scientific validation across the literature," said Dr. Karin Lachmi , Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer at Bioz. "By utilizing Bioz's automation and analytics capabilities, they are turning publication data into a scalable, insight-driven resource that enhances both the customer experience and internal strategic decision-making."

About Bioz

Bioz is the world's most advanced citation-based data platform for scientific research, offering evidence-backed product ratings and recommendations to guide scientists toward the most validated products and services for their discoveries. Bioz's solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Bioz Content Hubs, web-based widgets that enhance user engagement and increase sales conversion.

About Skalar Analytical

Skalar Analytical is a global provider of automated chemistry analyzers, laboratory instrumentation, and analytical solutions serving environmental, agricultural, industrial, and scientific laboratories worldwide. With decades of expertise in automated wet chemistry analysis, Skalar supports laboratories with innovative technologies designed to improve accuracy, efficiency, and workflow automation across a wide range of applications.

Helpful Links

Bioz

Bioz Badges

Bioz Stars

Skalar Analytical

Velaris

For more information about Bioz solutions for suppliers, please reach out to info@bioz.com .

SOURCE: Bioz, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/skalar-analytical-streamlines-citation-management-and-gains-deeper-an-1172910