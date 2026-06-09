Energy supply security could hardly be a more pressing concern for nations everywhere right now. But even before the Iran war, the situation was becoming acute as more of the world's energy generation shifts from fossil fuels to renewables. Oil, natural gas and coal may be finite resources but they can be stored in their natural state while energy generated by solar and wind systems are infinite but require a long duration energy storage (LDES) solution to keep supply and demand in balance across the grid, as a result of their intermittency. A world of renewables The share of renewables in global ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...