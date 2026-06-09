EU Tourism Platform helps unlock funding opportunities

BRUSSELS, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- European Service Network S.A., Brussels - A wide range of EU, national and regional funding opportunities for the tourism sector is now easier to access, thanks to the EU Tourism Platform, a hub designed to help businesses find the financial support they need to grow, innovate and create jobs.

The European Service Network S.A. (ESN) is creating the communication material for the promotion of the EU Tourism Platform on behalf of the European Commission's Directorate-General for Mobility and Transport (DG MOVE). ESN is part of a consortium led by PWC Hungary.

Tourism remains one of Europe's most important economic sectors. It accounts for roughly 8-9 % of EU GDP and more than 20 million jobs. With the sector vulnerable to geopolitical crises, access to funding remains vital to ensure competitiveness and resilience.

Tourism: an EU priority

The European Commission has made strengthening the tourism ecosystem a priority. Helping businesses - especially small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) - make the green and digital transitions, innovate, grow and develop skills, is central to its Transition Pathway for Tourism.

The EU Tourism Platform is a vital part of this effort, offering a user-friendly overview of funding opportunities available at EU, national and regional level. This helps tourism stakeholders navigate what is often a complex funding landscape.

Easier to find funding opportunities

By bringing together calls, programmes and financial instruments in one place, the platform makes it easier for tourism operators - from local family businesses to larger players - to identify funding quickly. This improved access can help businesses become more sustainable and ultimately create more jobs and drive economic growth.

The many opportunities currently listed on the platform include:

Innovation in the Alpine Region: Organisations in the Alpine Region looking to develop sustainable tourism capitalisation projects that build on existing assets, can apply for project funding from the Interreg Alpine Space programme;





Portugal promotes tourism innovation: Portugal's "Growing with Tourism" programme allocates EUR 30 million to support innovative tourism projects;





A helping hand for Austrian tourism SMEs in difficulty:

Austrian SMEs in tourism and leisure facing financial difficulties can apply for grants or liability participation;





Austrian SMEs in tourism and leisure facing financial difficulties can apply for grants or liability participation; Rebuilding tourism infrastructure in Poland: This national programme provides funding to reconstruct and modernise tourism infrastructure, particularly after damage, by flooding for example.





Other opportunities include funding for digital transformation, cultural heritage innovation and sustainable mobility projects across Europe.

Journalists and stakeholders can explore the platform and its resources at: https://transition-pathways.europa.eu/tourism

Contact: eutourismplatform@esn.eu

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e2214e53-9ae0-4176-857e-d48f89674589