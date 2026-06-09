Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 09.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Pentagon in Alarmbereitschaft? Dieser Rohstoff könnte jetzt Gold in den Schatten stellen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.06.2026 10:10 Uhr
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EU Tourism Platform helps unlock funding opportunities

BRUSSELS, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- European Service Network S.A., Brussels - A wide range of EU, national and regional funding opportunities for the tourism sector is now easier to access, thanks to the EU Tourism Platform, a hub designed to help businesses find the financial support they need to grow, innovate and create jobs.

The European Service Network S.A. (ESN) is creating the communication material for the promotion of the EU Tourism Platform on behalf of the European Commission's Directorate-General for Mobility and Transport (DG MOVE). ESN is part of a consortium led by PWC Hungary.

Tourism remains one of Europe's most important economic sectors. It accounts for roughly 8-9 % of EU GDP and more than 20 million jobs. With the sector vulnerable to geopolitical crises, access to funding remains vital to ensure competitiveness and resilience.

Tourism: an EU priority

The European Commission has made strengthening the tourism ecosystem a priority. Helping businesses - especially small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) - make the green and digital transitions, innovate, grow and develop skills, is central to its Transition Pathway for Tourism.

The EU Tourism Platform is a vital part of this effort, offering a user-friendly overview of funding opportunities available at EU, national and regional level. This helps tourism stakeholders navigate what is often a complex funding landscape.

Easier to find funding opportunities

By bringing together calls, programmes and financial instruments in one place, the platform makes it easier for tourism operators - from local family businesses to larger players - to identify funding quickly. This improved access can help businesses become more sustainable and ultimately create more jobs and drive economic growth.

The many opportunities currently listed on the platform include:

  • Innovation in the Alpine Region: Organisations in the Alpine Region looking to develop sustainable tourism capitalisation projects that build on existing assets, can apply for project funding from the Interreg Alpine Space programme;

  • Portugal promotes tourism innovation: Portugal's "Growing with Tourism" programme allocates EUR 30 million to support innovative tourism projects;

  • A helping hand for Austrian tourism SMEs in difficulty:
    Austrian SMEs in tourism and leisure facing financial difficulties can apply for grants or liability participation;

  • Rebuilding tourism infrastructure in Poland: This national programme provides funding to reconstruct and modernise tourism infrastructure, particularly after damage, by flooding for example.

Other opportunities include funding for digital transformation, cultural heritage innovation and sustainable mobility projects across Europe.

Journalists and stakeholders can explore the platform and its resources at: https://transition-pathways.europa.eu/tourism

Contact: eutourismplatform@esn.eu

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e2214e53-9ae0-4176-857e-d48f89674589


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.