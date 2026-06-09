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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.06.2026 10:10 Uhr
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Holafly partners with ATP Top 20 doubles player Francisco Cabral

DUBLIN, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holafly, the global leader in travel eSIMs, today announced a new partnership with ATP Top 20 doubles player Francisco Cabral, who joins the company as a global brand ambassador. The collaboration brings together one of the world's leading eSIM companies with one of tennis' most internationally active players.

Few athletes embody modern international travel quite like Cabral. The Portuguese star competes in approximately 35 to 40 tournaments each season across Europe, North America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. Constant adaptation to new countries, cultures, climates and time zones means his experience closely reflects the realities faced by millions of international travellers every day.

Cabral has firmly established himself as one of the most consistent doubles players on the ATP Tour, reaching a career-high ranking of World No. 19 and becoming the highest-ranked Portuguese doubles player in ATP history. His career includes six ATP Tour doubles titles, fifteen ATP Challenger titles and appearances at all four Grand Slam tournaments. In 2022, he and Nuno Borges became the first all-Portuguese team to win the Estoril Open, while his recent quarterfinal run at the Australian Open further cemented his place among the world's leading doubles players.

As part of the partnership, Cabral will share firsthand moments from life on the ATP Tour, offering fans a clear view into the realities of competing around the world, from packed tournament schedules and long-haul journeys to the challenges that come with constant travel.

The collaboration will also spotlight Holafly's Always On feature, which includes 1GB of backup data at no extra cost. Always On is designed to provide travellers with added reassurance during unexpected situations, ensuring they have a backup plan when they need it most.

"Francisco represents a new generation of athletes whose careers take them all over the world. Every season means new countries, new cities and new challenges, but also incredible opportunities. His journey reflects the way millions of people travel today, which makes him a natural fit for Holafly and everything we stand for," said Daniela Prado, Brand Director at Holafly.

The partnership begins as Cabral continues to compete on some of the biggest stages in professional tennis, including Wimbledon, the US Open and the Australian Open. Throughout the season, Holafly and Cabral will bring fans closer to life beyond the court, highlighting the experiences that come with competing around the world.

As careers become increasingly international, the partnership between Holafly and Francisco Cabral reflects a shared belief that exploring the world should be shaped by opportunity, not uncertainty.

Media contact: press@holafly.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c23e9253-e001-41fb-a80a-38e89d0c1bd4


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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