Numerator Germany Reaches 50,000 Monthly Active Survey Panelists

Modern Technology Powers Higher-Quality Market Research from Verified Buyers

BERLIN, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numerator, a consumer data and technology company, today announced that its Verified Voices survey panel in Germany has surpassed 50,000 monthly active panelists. The milestone comes one year after launch in Germany and expands Numerator's ability to help brands and retailers conduct higher-quality market research with verified buyers.

Verified Voices is Numerator's on-demand research platform that allows brands and retailers to reach buyers based on purchase-verified behavior. Panelists share demographic, psychographic, and purchase information, as well as participate in surveys. Numerator uses receipt-based purchase verification to identify qualified buyers instead of relying on recall-based responses, self-reported claims, or lengthy screener questions.

Panelists submit receipts via photos, email account connections, and loyalty program links from merchants such as Rewe, Lidl, and Amazon to provide a more complete view of shopper behavior. Numerator captures an average of 1.5 million omnichannel trips per month in Germany. Purchase-based targeting is combined with more than 500 demographic and psychographic attributes to help brands and retailers understand who their shoppers are, what they buy, and how they make purchase decisions.

This foundation enables market leaders to identify and survey buyers down to the product level. Linking responses to verified buyers reduces recall bias, minimizes the need for complex screeners, and helps limit bot responses and unqualified respondents. The result is shorter, more relevant surveys that have led to average response rates of 60% in Germany, giving brands faster and actionable insights.

"As AI-generated responses and habitual survey-taking become more common, brands need reliable ways to connect with real and engaged buyers," said Fabian Gruß, Go to Market Germany, Numerator. "With over 50,000 monthly active users on our German survey panel, Numerator provides brands with more access to purchase-verified buyers, creating a strong foundation for understanding shopper behavior and making better-informed, strategic decisions."

About Numerator

Numerator is a data company transforming how consumers and markets are understood. Powered by advanced technology and proprietary, zero-party purchase and survey data from more than one million U.S. households, Numerator provides visibility into consumer behavior and attitudes across consumer goods, retail, restaurants, tech and media, management consulting, institutional investors, and the public sector. In Germany, Numerator's Verified Voices survey panel includes more than 50,000 monthly active survey panelists. Headquartered in Chicago, Numerator drives decisions at the world's largest and fastest-growing companies in more than 50 countries. Learn more at www.numerator.de.

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Bob Richter Numerator

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