Oliveda International, Inc. and Olive Tree People Inc. Subsidiary Prepare for Planned Nasdaq Listing

SANTA MONICA, CA, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oliveda International, Inc. (OTCID: OLVI) announced that today, on the day that its Olive Tree People Inc. subsidiary celebrates its third anniversary in North America, the two companies are officially preparing for a planned Nasdaq listing in 2027.

Olive Tree People founder Thomas Lommel started in his Venice Beach garage in 2023 with a bold goal: to attract over 30,000 "waterless beauty consultants" within just 18 months to educate the public on waterless beauty, aiming to generate $5 million in revenue in the first year and over $100 million in the second.

Eighteen months later, the company had not 30,000, but over 50,000 waterless beauty consultants. It generated $6.5 million in its first year and a sensational $104.5 million in annual revenue in its second, becoming the fastest-growing waterless beauty company worldwide with growth exceeding 1,800%.

By 2025, more than 70,000 waterless beauty consultants had sparked a genuine "waterless movement" in North America, and the company was valued at over $1 billion in June 2025.

Waterless beauty thus became the fastest-growing segment in the entire beauty industry - the new "clean beauty" - not only in North America but globally.

2026 is the year Olive Tree People will launch a globally unique innovation - with the potential to lastingly transform the beauty and wellness industries - from October 16-18. This follows the introduction of numerous new brands and innovative products as well as a unique signature flagship store scheduled to open in late July at 1335 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Los Angeles.

Founder Thomas Lommel commented, "We have been working on these globally unique innovations for over 11 years, and I am convinced that they will surpass even the explosive growth we experienced in 2024. Our goal is, therefore, to aim for a Nasdaq listing in 2027, with the objective of exceeding $1 billion in revenue by 2030 across North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. We also intend to bring our signature flagship stores to major cities worldwide, allowing people to immerse themselves in the world of Olive Tree People, find inspiration, and share in this unique feeling."

About Oliveda International, Inc.

Oliveda International, Inc. and its subsidiary, Olive Tree People Inc., as well as the European companies, Olive Tree People Europe AG and Oliveda Deutschland GmbH, as well as Olive Tree Farmers SL, were founded by the German real estate investor Thomas Lommel and have more than 20 years of experience in management and organic certification growing mountain olive trees, in the extraction of first-class, internationally award-winning extra virgin olive oils, the extraction of hydroxytyrosol, and in the production and distribution of cosmetic and holistic waterless products related to the olive tree. Lommel is the inventor of the Olive Tree Therapy 10 years in 14 days as well as the inventor of olive matcha, which is based on the ground olive leaf. Also unique is the coffee replacement developed by Lommel, which is based on olive leaf and hydroxytyrosol. In addition, Lommel is successfully active in the rapidly growing mindfulness industry with the olive tree sound bath meditation he developed and the frequencies of his olive trees, which he makes available worldwide.

In addition to the registered beauty brands, Oliveda and LA Dope, as well as OLIVE re:connected to Nature, The Intuition of Nature, and Olive Mush, to name just a few brands, Lommel is the region's largest conservationist and protector of over 30,000 one-hundred-year-old mountain olive trees, and, with his Thomas Lommel Foundation, he brings the water that he does not use into his waterless beauty products to the people of Africa by building water wells on site.

In addition to online sales and a Europe-wide branch network of thousands of retail stores, Oliveda Deutschland GmbH operates its own flagship stores in Berlin and Düsseldorf.

The brand's treatment concepts are unique worldwide, and their effectiveness has been confirmed by conventional medicine. Read our book The Olive Tree Therapy 10 Years in 14 Days. Waterless beauty has been called "The Next Big Thing" in articles in U.S. Vogue- Harper's Bazaar- InStyle- Elle- Madame- Forbes, and many other industry publications, as well as by Mintel, a world-leading futurology institute. Gigi Hadid and many other celebrities are already Oliveda fans and support its success. Further information on Oliveda International, Inc. and its subsidiaries and associate companies and brands can be found at www.olivetreepeople.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements, estimates or projections that constitute "forward-looking statements" pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. federal securities laws. Generally, the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "project," "will" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which may be found in the Company's filings with OTC Markets Group Inc., that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's historical experience and present expectations or projections. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or intention to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements unless otherwise required by law.



