DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc (AUEG) Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Jun-2026 / 09:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc DEALING DATE: 08-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 8.5525 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 190931992 CODE: AUEG ISIN: LU1681045453 =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681045453 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AUEG Sequence No.: 430776 EQS News ID: 2342280 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls2.ssx?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2342280&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 09, 2026 03:40 ET (07:40 GMT)