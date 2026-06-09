Bombardier Inc.: Bombardier to Nearly Double Singapore Services Footprint with New Facility, Enhancing Regional Capabilities and Expanding Customer Offerings

Located at JTC's Seletar Aerospace Park, the new facility is expected to span approximately 250,000 sq. ft. (~23,000 m 2 ), and include aircraft hangars, enhanced operational support and recompletion capabilities, customer amenities, as well as a Component Repair and Overhaul (CR&O) facility (1)

), and include aircraft hangars, enhanced operational support and recompletion capabilities, customer amenities, as well as a Component Repair and Overhaul (CR&O) facility The new sustainability-focused facility, representing a total planned investment of approximately $100 million SGD, will further expand Bombardier's footprint in Asia-Pacific and enhance care and convenience for customers

The site will create approximately 200 new, highly-skilled jobs, further cementing the company's long-term growth strategy for its Services business in key regions across the world

Construction is planned to begin in 2026, with operations starting in the second half of 2028 (1)

The announcement was held today at Bombardier's future site, attended by senior officials from Singapore's JTC, Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB), and Bombardier leadership





SINGAPORE, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier today announced plans to expand its Singapore Service Centre at JTC's Seletar Aerospace Park with the addition of a newly built nearby facility of approximately 250,000 square feet (~ 23,000 m2- (1). Complementing the company's existing Service Centre, the new facility represents a total planned investment of approximately $100 million SGD by a local developer. This facility reinforces Bombardier's strategy to expand its services footprint while enhancing customers' access to exceptional service and support across Asia-Pacific (APAC).

Construction at the site is planned to begin in the second half of 2026, with the start of operations at the new facility anticipated for H2 2028(1). Once operational, the facility is expected to offer a broad range of services, including scheduled and unscheduled maintenance, modifications, avionics installations, and 24/7 aircraft-on-ground (AOG) support. The facility is also intended to support aircraft recompletion activities, including paint and interior finishing. The facility will also feature a Component Repair and Overhaul (CR&O) workshop, further enhancing Bombardier's CR&O capabilities in APAC and reinforcing its commitment to offering full-service solutions and industry-leading turnaround times. In addition, the site is also expected to provide other comprehensive services, including a customer lounge and dedicated crew rest area, enhancing comfort, care and convenience for customers and crews.

"Our Singapore Service Centre has long been a cornerstone of service and support excellence in Asia-Pacific, supporting approximately 2,000 aircraft annually as regional demand continues to grow," said Paul Sislian, Executive Vice President, Aircraft Sales and Bombardier Aftermarket Services. "This expansion reaffirms our commitment to supporting customers close to where they operate, while delivering a service experience defined by care, convenience and responsiveness, backed by Bombardier's industry-leading expertise. Asia-Pacific remains an important hub for Bombardier, and this investment is expected to further strengthen our footprint and ability to serve customers across the region."



Bombardier's expanded presence at Seletar Airport - supported by key regional collaborators, including Singapore's JTC and Economic Development Board (EDB) - is expected to support the creation of more than 200 highly-skilled jobs over time, contributing to the development of regional growth and aerospace talent. This development - Bombardier's third in Singapore since 2014 - further strengthens the company's Singapore Service Centre, building on its position as the region's largest OEM business aviation service facility, by increasing capacity and capabilities to support a greater number of aircraft. The site currently employs over 300 local staff, including approximately 250 licensed engineers and technicians.



Additionally, Bombardier has joined A*STAR Advanced Remanufacturing and Technology Centre's (A*STAR ARTC) industry consortium as an Anchor Member to further strengthen its Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) capabilities. This collaboration will accelerate digitalization, AI and automation, enhance operational efficiency, and reinforce Singapore's position as a key aerospace maintenance hub.

"Bombardier's latest expansion will add new MRO and recompletion capabilities for next-generation business aircraft and create 200 new jobs. This investment will further entrench Singapore's status as Asia's premier aerospace hub. The collaboration with A*STAR ARTC on advanced MRO solutions exemplifies how globally leading companies can tap on Singapore's vibrant and trusted ecosystem to drive new innovations in advanced manufacturing that will shape the future of aviation and aerospace," said Cindy Koh, Executive Vice President of EDB.

"Bombardier's expansion reinforces Singapore's position as a leading Business Aviation hub, creating quality jobs and strengthening our aerospace ecosystem. We are pleased that Seletar Aerospace Park continues to enable industry leaders like Bombardier to grow their regional presence, expand their capabilities and deliver high-value services from Singapore," said Christine Wong, Assistant CEO of JTC.



Bombardier's Services business has a strong footprint in APAC, including a service centre in Melbourne, Australia and a jointly owned facility in Tianjin, China. Singapore plays a key role in Bombardier's regional network, hosting one of the company's Customer Response Centres, as well as the company's largest regional parts hub.



With top rankings in both Aviation International News and Professional Pilot Product Support surveys in 2025, Bombardier continues to set the standard for industry-leading service and support. Following the recent entry-into-service of the flagship Global 8000 aircraft, the company remains committed to strengthening its capabilities in key strategic locations to support its global customer base.(1)



(1)FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking and based on current expectations.

Forward-looking statements require us to draw conclusions based on assumptions and involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, meaning that our results in subsequent periods could differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.



About Bombardier

At Bombardier (BBD-B.TO), we design, build, modify and maintain the world's best-performing aircraft for the world's most discerning people and businesses, governments and militaries. That means not simply exceeding standards, but understanding customers well enough to anticipate their unspoken needs.

For them, we are committed to pioneering the future of aviation-innovating to make flying more reliable, efficient and sustainable. And we are passionate about delivering unrivaled craftsmanship and care, giving our customers greater confidence and the elevated experience they deserve and expect. Because people who shape the world will always need the most productive and responsible ways to move through it.

Bombardier customers operate a fleet of more than 5,100 aircraft, supported by a vast network of Bombardier team members worldwide and 10 service facilities across six countries. Bombardier's performance-leading jets are proudly manufactured in aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico.

In 2024, Bombardier was honoured with the prestigious "Red Dot: Best of the Best" award for Brands and Communication Design.

For Information

For corporate news and information, including Bombardier's Sustainability report, as well as the company's initiative to cover all its flight operations with a Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) blend utilizing the Book-and-Claim system visit bombardier.com

Learn more about Bombardier's industry-leading products and customer service network at bombardier.com. Follow us on X @Bombardier.

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