When we launched the "300 GW/a PV initiative" in September 2012-calling for 300 GW of annual global PV installations by 2025 and 200 GW of cumulative installed capacity in Germany-the global market was adding just 27 GW to 30 GW per year. The objective was intended to inspire and motivate the industry. The outcome exceeded even those ambitions. The industry did not merely reach 300 GW of annual installations; it surpassed that milestone spectacularly, ending 2025 with 698 gigawatts of newly installed photovoltaic capacity. Global installed PV capacity now stands at almost 3 TW. While it took nearly ...

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