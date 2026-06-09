

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's foreign trade deficit decreased somewhat in April from a year ago as exports grew faster than imports, preliminary figures from Finnish Customs showed on Tuesday.



The trade deficit dropped to EUR 325 million in April from EUR 335 million in the corresponding month last year.



The value of exports surged 19.8 percent annually in April, and imports were 18.6 percent higher.



The value of electrical machinery and equipment exports increased by 19 percent, while those of iron and steel exports decreased by 22 percent.



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