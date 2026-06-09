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PR Newswire
09.06.2026 10:48 Uhr
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From Participant to Leader: MAXHUB Experts Propose Two New IEC International Standards

BUDAPEST, Hungary, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 11th IEC/TC100 (Audio, Video and Multimedia Systems and Equipment) Chairman's Advisory Group (CAG) and working group meetings were recently held in Budapest. Experts from more than ten countries worldwide exchanged views on ongoing standard development work, new project initiatives and innovative technologies. Two new international standard proposals led by MAXHUB technical experts Chen Cai and Li Qin received preliminary recognition and successfully passed CAG review. The proposals have advanced to the next development stage, with a Preliminary Work Item (PWI) ballot set to be initiated. This achievement marks MAXHUB's historic leap from a participant to a leader in global standardization, demonstrating its strengthened influence across the global audio-visual industry.

Li Qin's proposal, "User's Quality of Experience (QoE) of AI-mediated Visual Interaction on Multimedia Conferencing Services" focuses on analyzing the impacts of AI-mediated visual interaction on the user quality of experience in conferencing scenarios, and establishes unified, standardized evaluation methods for such AI-mediated interactive scenarios. Once officially adopted, the standard will provide a solid theoretical foundation and practical guidance for user experience optimization and product design of AI-enabled intelligent multimedia conferencing services globally.

Chen Cai's proposal, titled "Audio, Video and Multimedia Systems and Equipment for Education and Training" is designed to build a unified standard framework for education and training application scenarios. Given the unique nature of educational settings, there is an urgent lack of international standard research on both the equipment and system sides. His proposal will formulate a complete set of standard specifications covering the entire industrial chain, ranging from hardware equipment configuration to end-user interactive experience.

To date, MAXHUB has led and participated in the formulation of over 100 national, industrial and association standards. By spearheading these two new IEC international standard proposals, the company is bringing valuable industrial experience and Chinese expertise to fuel the high-quality development of the global smart education and intelligent conferencing industries.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2996217/Li_Qin.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2996218/Chen_Cai.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2362520/MAXHUB_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/from-participant-to-leader-maxhub-experts-propose-two-new-iec-international-standards-302795055.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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