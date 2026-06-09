7 Days Left: LiberNovo Maxis, Big & Tall's Ultimate Seat

HONG KONG, HK / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2026 / Built from the ground up for larger frames, the Maxis series launches June 16 starting at €829, with super early bird savings up to 48% off MSRP.

For Big & Tall buyers, the ergonomic chair search usually starts with the spec sheet. Most chairs in this segment are built on the standard ergonomic envelope and scaled up, not designed for a larger body in the first place. LiberNovo's Maxis series , launching June 16, is the brand's first line engineered from the start for that body. It ships in three configurations alongside two new additions to the LiberNovo Omni family.

A larger geometry, by design

Standard ergonomic chairs are sized for a body that runs around 5'9" and 170 pounds. Maxis is sized for the bodies that don't fit those numbers. Its 52 cm seat extends fully under the thigh, so the front edge won't cut off circulation by mid-afternoon. The frame is BIFMA-certified to 181 kg (399 lb), supported by a die-cast aluminum alloy base that holds steady under load. Wider armrests and a taller backrest finish the geometry, giving broader-shouldered users real lateral and spinal contact instead of perching on a chair built for someone smaller.

Recline is where that design pays off. The five-stage recline control runs from 105° to 160°, with the dynamic support holding a heavier frame steady through every stage.

Three configurations, three price points

Maxis ships in three versions. Maxis Manual is the base model: five-stage adjustment, aluminum alloy base, no powered features, in Graphite. Launch price €829 (MSRP €1,399). Maxis Electric adds powered lumbar and the spinal stretch function for users who want fine-tuning at the press of a button, in Graphite or Glacier. Launch price €1,079 (MSRP €1,969). Maxis Airflow sits at the top, layering Active Airflow seat ventilation and premium Gaberial fabric over the Electric's powered features for users who run hot or sit through longer sessions. Launch price €1,269 (MSRP €2,099).

Maxis isn't shipping alone

Two Omni updates land the same day. Omni SE , at €589 MSRP €929), is the manual-adjustment entry point into LiberNovo's Dynamic Ergonomics platform, keeping the core support structure of the flagship Omni in a simpler, lower-cost configuration. Omni Pro , at €979(MSRP €1669), is the fully electric version, with powered lumbar, spinal stretch, and Active Airflow seat ventilation, in Graphite or Glacier, finished in Gaberial fabric.

Pre-sale window still open

Through June 16, a €10 deposit unlocks a €30 discount code valid on orders of €1,000 or more. Customers who complete their order also receive a complimentary one-year extended warranty on the chair frame, plus tiered gift bundles tied to order value. Super early-bird launch pricing runs from June 16 through July 31, with EU savings of 48% off MSRP.

Visit libernovo.com to place a deposit now.

Media Contact:

Name: Emilia Zhang

Email: pr@libernovo.com

SOURCE: LiberNovo

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/7-days-left-libernovo-maxis-big-and-talls-ultimate-seat-1172726