Ricci Law Firm: Landmark $101 Million Verdict Awarded in North Carolina Personal Injury Lawsuit

Award is Believed to Be the Largest Personal Injury Lawsuit Verdict in North Carolina History

HENDERSONVILLE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2026 / Ricci Law Firm Injury Lawyers is proud to announce firm attorney Meredith S. Hinton was a key part of the trial team who secured a historic $101 million verdict for three victims of a deadly wall collapse in Hendersonville five years ago. Two of the injured workers each received a verdict of $45 million; the wife of one of the workers received a verdict of $11 million.

The case centered around a 12-foot concrete retaining wall that collapsed in January 2021 without any warning at the Hajoca Corporation plumbing supply facility in Hendersonville, trapping construction crew members underneath. One worker was killed and four others were severely injured. What started as an investigation turned into a years-long legal battle to secure justice to those involved, culminating with this tremendous verdict.

Brian Ricci, founder of Ricci Law Firm, a personal injury law firm serving clients from 13 offices across North Carolina, said, "We are so proud of Meredith's trial role in securing this landmark verdict for the individuals and families involved in the collapse. Meredith is an exceptional trial lawyer, operating at the highest level in some of the largest, most complex personal injury cases litigated in North Carolina. She has been with Ricci Law Firm for more than two decades and has grown into one of the most respected personal injury trial litigators in North Carolina."

The Ricci Law Firm leads clients through some of the most challenging times of their lives after they've been injured or a family member has been lost due to someone else's negligence. Meredith said, "There is no way to turn back the clock when a tragedy like this occurs. But what we can do is help bring back as much normalcy as possible, to seek justice and a more positive path forward. I am dedicated to winning for my clients, fighting for their legal rights. This trial, which lasted nearly six weeks, is one of the most rewarding I have ever been through." Meredith has a track record of success in catastrophic cases, including securing a settlement in 2023 of over $20M believed to be one of the largest in North Carolina that year, along with several significant confidential settlements.

John McCabe, another attorney involved in the case, recognized Meredith's key role in securing the verdict. "You were an invaluable part of the team, and this historic result would not have happened without you!" John continued, "I am so glad you were part of the extraordinary verdict and this extraordinary team!"

To learn more about this case and Meredith's role in securing the verdict, please contact Meredith Hinton at mshinton@riccilawnc.com or 252.752.7785.



ABOUT RICCI LAW FIRM, P.A.

Since 1997, Ricci Law Firm Injury Lawyers has been a cornerstone source of legal support for North Carolinians facing life-altering injuries and the loss of loved ones. Our team of over 150 experienced attorneys, paralegals, case managers and support team, meticulously selected and trained, provides professional assistance and compassionate care to those in need. With 150+ years of combined experience in personal injury and workers' compensation cases, we prioritize clients' well-being, striving to secure the compensation they deserve while safeguarding their legal rights and ensuring access to essential medical care. With 13 locations across North Carolina, the firm is deeply rooted in communities across the State, ready to serve clients with unwavering dedication and dependable advocacy. For more information, please visit riccilaw.com or call Alicia Delamere at 252.594.5418.

SOURCE: Ricci Law Firm P.A.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/landmark-101-million-verdict-awarded-in-north-carolina-personal-1174307