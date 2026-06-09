JONATHAN BAILEY STEPS INTO HIS NEW ROLE AS THE MARTINI MAN

HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jonathan Bailey partners with Italian aperitivo brand MARTINI to introduce a new era of the iconic MARTINI Man. In a new multi-year partnership with MARTINI, Bailey brings fresh energy to The MARTINI Man, joining a lineage of Hollywood greats who have helped bring the brand's signature style, charm and cultural appeal to life.

Launching with a playful new short film and series of portraits, the campaign sees Bailey arrive on the sun-drenched coast just outside Venice to undertake a series of stylish initiations designed to unlock the art of sprezzatura: the effortless confidence and attitude synonymous with MARTINI and Italian culture.

The film opens with Bailey pulling up in an original 1970s MARTINI Racing car, a nod to the brand's legendary racing heritage. Welcomed by an enigmatic Maestro, he is officially introduced to his latest role: becoming The MARTINI Man.

The campaign follows Bailey through a series of playful moments that bring the rituals of modern Italian style to life, from the art of the perfect aperitivo entrance, to refining a timeless look inspired by iconic MARTINI artworks, to the magnetic charm of a glance shared to camera. Bringing his signature wit and charisma to each scene, Bailey makes the role unmistakably his own, with the story culminating in the ultimate expression of aperitivo style: a MARTINI Bianco Spritz.

The campaign arrives at a moment when people are looking for more playful and expressive ways to connect. New research from MARTINI reveals that while 57% of Europeans say they rarely step outside their comfort zones, 66% find the idea of living with an "Italian mindset" appealing, pointing to a growing desire for more spontaneous, stylish and present ways of enjoying everyday life.

For MARTINI, that mindset is not about where you are. It is about how you host, how you arrive, how you dress, how you connect and how you choose to make the everyday feel a little more special.

Jonathan Bailey commented: "Stepping into the iconic role of The MARTINI Man is an honour. It's incredibly exciting to me because it's about stepping outside of your comfort zone, finding confidence in yourself and living joyfully. It's about bringing that exhilarating spark of Italian style to everyday moments. I'm excited to be part of a campaign and a legacy that invites people to explore all of that."

At the heart of the campaign is the MARTINI Spritz Collection, created for a new generation of aperitivo occasions and led by the MARTINI Bianco Spritz: a light and refreshing tasting serve designed to bring effortless Italian style to the moment. With 64% of Europeans already embracing spritz occasions during the warmer months, the MARTINI Spritz Collection taps into a growing seasonal ritual, offering simple, stylish serves for relaxed hosting, golden-hour gatherings and everyday moments with friends.

As Bailey demonstrates in the film, creating a memorable aperitivo moment does not require elaborate rituals or expertise. Made with three parts MARTINI Prosecco, two parts MARTINI Bianco and one part soda, stirred gently over ice and finished with lemon, mint and strawberry, the MARTINI Bianco Spritz becomes a simple way to serve Italian style.

Emma Fox, Global Vice President of MARTINI, remarked: "Jonathan Bailey brings exactly the right energy to The MARTINI Man: stylish, self-assured, playful and effortlessly magnetic. He has a natural ability to make every moment feel both aspirational and accessible, which makes him the perfect partner for MARTINI.

"This campaign shows that Italian style is not just tied to geography or travel. It is a mindset and a way of living. With the MARTINI Spritz Collection, led by the MARTINI Bianco Spritz, embracing that lifestyle can be as simple as pouring a drink, gathering with friends and bringing a little more style to the moment."

Launching globally across TV, streaming, digital, social and experiential, the campaign will unfold through a series of storytelling moments designed to bring the spirit of MARTINI and modern Italian living to audiences around the world. The campaign will also coincide with a summer takeover of Milan, the city that defines style and aperitivo culture, alongside wider TERRAZZA MARTINI activations in key cities including Milan, Madrid, Berlin, Biarritz, Montpellier and New York. Together, these moments will bring the campaign off-screen and into real world social occasions, connecting MARTINI to the people, places and rituals shaping aperitivo culture today.

For more information about MARTINI, please contact?martini@ogilvy.com

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