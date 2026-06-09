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PR Newswire
09.06.2026 11:30 Uhr
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XAUE Launches Gold Gift Card to Bring Tokenized Gold into Corporate Gifting and Everyday Use

PANAMA CITY, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks the official launch of XAUE Gold Gift Card, the first enterprise-grade consumer application built on XAUE. Powered by Tether Gold (XAU?) and its yield layer XAUE (XAU-Earn), the product expands tokenized gold into corporate gifting, client rewards, and everyday use.

Yield-Bearing and Redeemable Gold for Corporate Gifting

XAUE Gold Gift Card connects gold ownership, yield generation, and physical redemption, making gold easier to gift, hold, and use.

The product includes three core features:

  • Yield-bearing gold: Enterprises may choose Tether Gold (XAU?) as the underlying asset or allow recipients to convert into XAUE (XAU-Earn), a yield-bearing gold asset with an estimated APR of 1.5% to 3% (subject to market conditions).
  • Physical gold backing: Assets are 1:1 backed by physical gold value. Physical gold redemption services for XAU? and XAUE are expected to launch in Hong Kong and Singapore in July 2026.
  • Enterprise customization: Companies can customize card themes, denominations, and formats, with both virtual and physical card options available.

Partnering with DL Holdings to Deliver First Batch of Corporate Customization

As one of the first corporate customization clients, DL Holdings Group (HKEX: 1709) has successfully completed the full-process experience of the XAUE Gold Gift Card.

On June 5, at the 4th "Victoria Harbour Night Talk" event hosted by DL Holdings, the company presented XAUE Gift Cards to nearly 400 guests and demonstrated the complete end-to-end process - from corporate customization and payment delivery to user redemption. The digital gold, conveniently redeemable through a digital wallet, serves not only as a valuable and commemorative gift but also as a practical demonstration of digital finance empowering real-world scenarios.

The launch marks an important step for XAUE in expanding from digital gold infrastructure into enterprise services and consumer applications. XAUE plans to further expand tokenized gold across gifting, payments, and brand engagement scenarios.

XAUE Gold Gift Card is now available at xaue.com/shop.

About XAUE

XAUE is a decentralized asset enhancement protocol built on Ethereum, designed as a Treasury Layer for Tether Gold (XAU?). By introducing gold-denominated yield, compliant access frameworks, efficient reserve verification, and a 1000:1 fractionalization model, XAUE redefines how gold can function within on-chain financial systems.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2996134/Image.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xaue-launches-gold-gift-card-to-bring-tokenized-gold-into-corporate-gifting-and-everyday-use-302795104.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
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