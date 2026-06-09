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PR Newswire
09.06.2026 11:30 Uhr
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Three Prestigious Industry Accolades in One Week: HIZENERGY Solidifies Its C&I Energy Storage Benchmark Status

HEFEI, China, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- June 2026 marks a remarkable milestone for HIZENERGY, as the brand secured three authoritative industry awards within a single week. Backed by robust technical capabilities and market performance, HIZENERGY has firmly established itself as a leading benchmark in the global commercial and industrial (C&I) energy storage sector.

  1. The Top 10 Industrial Customer-sited ESS Benchmarks for 2025-2026. (Hi-Tech Talk)
  2. The Fastest-Growing Brand in Global PV & Energy Storage Industry Award. (PVBL Global)
  3. The Excellent Award for Industrial & Commercial Energy Storage Integrated Solutions. (ENERGY BOX)

These three honours recognise HIZENERGY's outstanding execution capabilities, robust growth momentum and professional system integration expertise, offering powerful, authoritative proof of the brand's all-round comprehensive strength.

Driven by Independent Innovation: Growth Built on Core Strength

Four years of solid development has established HIZENERGY as a trusted new energy player. To date, we have deployed over 6,000 energy storage units across 1,800+ project sites, delivering solutions to dozens of industrial sectors nationwide.

Our robust market presence stems from end-to-end in-house R&D, multi-scenario adaptability and full-lifecycle professional services. Our Enerbox series provides dependable smart power management for textile, hardware, food manufacturing and large commercial complexes alike.

Proven Projects: Performance Earns Industry Recognition

Quality projects are the cornerstone of market trust. A leading manufacturer in Hengyang, Hunan faced unstable power supply and high electricity costs. Our team delivered a tailored 9MW/18.576MWh smart energy storage system, comprising 72 ES125-2 units with six independent grid connections. Boasting millisecond-level response, the system runs flawlessly 24/7 all year round.

It achieves an annual discharge of over 11 million kWh, generating annual savings of more than RMB 5 million for the client.

Premium Integrated Solutions: Elevating C&I Energy Storage Standards

Today's commercial & industrial (C&I) energy storage demands far more than basic component assembly. Our premium integrated solutions excel in full-scenario compatibility, precise process control and long-term reliability.

Our all-in-one systems operate steadily in extremely cold, coastal salt-fog areas, solar-storage hybrid setups and centralised energy storage projects. Backed by four core technologies - power electronic control, smart thermal management, cloud dispatching and comprehensive safety protection - our products deliver consistent efficiency amid complex operating conditions.

About HIZENERGY

HIZENERGY specializes in delivering energy storage system solutions for C&I applications, built around its self-developed PCS as the core technology. The company is dedicated to tackling the key challenges and fulfilling the critical demands of energy storage in the C&I sector. Guided by its mission "Flexible Energy for All", HIZENERGY strives to provide its C&I customers with highly efficient, intelligent, safe and reliable energy storage solutions. For more information, visit us at www.hizenergy-ess.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2996239/db64e0eee58787b0a8fda60b0f077b8e.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2948872/HIZENERGY_new_LPR_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/three-prestigious-industry-accolades-in-one-week-hizenergy-solidifies-its-ci-energy-storage-benchmark-status-302795099.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
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