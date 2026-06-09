InfinityPV, a Danish provider of printed electronics equipment, has announced a new laboratory solar simulator with illumination across the 385-1,300 nm spectral range. The ISOSun Pro Solar Simulator has 20 independently tunable LED wavelengths, enabling reproduction of indoor and outdoor spectra, including the solar testing standard of AM1.5G. "The system supports illuminated areas up to 1,000 cm² and delivers intensities of up to 7 suns, with outstanding performance in spectral match, spatial uniformity, and temporal stability (up to class A+, A+, A+, respectively)," the company said in a statement. ...

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