Polish mounting system provider Baks has introduced its DP-DTH…-WZ mounting system for flat-roof photovoltaic installations. The company said the system is designed to combine fast installation, ballast-based stability, and flexible tilt angles within a single modular platform. "The system allows module inclination at 10°, 15°, or 20°, enabling installers to optimize energy yield depending on roof geometry, shading conditions, and regional irradiation without switching between different product families," a spokesperson from the company told pv magazine. The structure is intended for flat commercial ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...