A research group led by Austria's University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences, Vienna (BOKU), has conducted techno-economic analysis to assess the potential of agrivoltaic (APV) installations in Austria, integrating profitability for both solar PV generation and agricultural production. *]:pointer-events-auto R6Vx5W_threadScrollVars scroll-mb-[calc(var(--scroll-root-safe-area-inset-bottom,0px)+var(--thread-response-height))] scroll-mt-[calc(var(--header-height)+min(200px,max(70px,20svh)))]" dir="auto" data-turn-id="request-WEB:db57ad93-08ff-4672-a7c9-4f8ccb0ebfc2-0" data-turn-id-container="request-WEB:db57ad93-08ff-4672-a7c9-4f8ccb0ebfc2-0" ...

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