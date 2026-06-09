The global solar tracker market increased 19% year-on-year in 2025 with more than 134 GWdc of equipment shipping, according to analysis by Wood Mackenzie. The result is a record year for global tracker shipments, outperforming the 111 GWdc from 2024. US-based Nextpower maintained its top global position for the eleventh straight year, with its core tracker business growing to nearly 40 GWdc of shipments globally. US's Gamechange Energy, China's Archtech Solar, US's Array Technologies and Spain's PV Hardware rounded out the top five worldwide, representing the same group as the previous two ...

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