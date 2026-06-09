A nine-time French champion and world champion brings a singular thesis on human longevity to Nassau

The vision is no longer a promise. It is open. Champion Spirit Country Club, the private wellness and sporting club founded by nine-time French champion and world champion Abdoulaye Fadiga, has officially opened in The Bahamas. In the same announcement, its founder confirmed that the ecosystem's medical flagship, Bahamas Longevity Hospital, will open in December 2026. Together, they mark the arrival of a singular thesis in human longevity: that real longevity is not a product to be purchased, but a discipline to be practiced.

Most longevity ventures are built in a laboratory. This one was built across a lifetime. Few people have understood the human body as intimately as someone who drove it to the limits of world-class competition and won. Formally trained in biology and biomechanics at the University of Paris, Fadiga spent the years since translating what he learned in competition into a complete science of human longevity.

A living proof, open today

Set on twenty acres in Nassau, The Bahamas, Champion Spirit Country Club unites elite sport, recovery, and daily longevity practice under one philosophy. The team is led by Andretti Bain, Olympic silver medalist and Pan-American Games gold medalist, alongside world-class practitioners across movement, recovery, and precision wellness. The club operates six curated retreat protocols (Genesis, Arcadia, Apex, Lumière, Vitae, and Longitude), ranging from five-day performance resets at $8,500 to fourteen-day full estate immersions at $34,500.

Twenty-seven leading institutions worldwide were benchmarked in building this programme. The Caribbean had no equivalent. Champion Spirit built one.

High Performance Luxury Living

For twenty years, Fadiga has operated at the intersection of science and elite performance, coaching athletes across every dimension: scientific, tactical, technical, physical, mental, and motivational. His central insight is deceptively simple. When an athlete truly understands what they are doing, and begins to see results arrive and they will, because the method is grounded in science motivation rises. The probability of reaching the goal increases. That feedback loop is not incidental. It is the foundation of everything.

At Champion Spirit, the clientele are what Fadiga calls performers. They may be elite athletes. They may equally be any individual who is still physically capable of pursuing a goal. The club makes no distinction. Every member is treated with the same rigour applied to world champions. The same methods. The same standards. Fadiga calls this philosophy High Performance Luxury Living.

It is designed for people who refuse to leave results to chance. Who understand that a single training session is not health. Health is the sum of nutritional, environmental, and emotional parameters, each compounding the others. This is precisely why the ecosystem was built the way it was: when all the tools are in one place, the athlete thrives. When they are scattered, time is lost, information is not centralized, motivation drifts, and results disappear with it. Champion Spirit was built to eliminate that equation entirely.

The medical flagship, opening December 2026

Bahamas Longevity Hospital will serve as the medical anchor of the ecosystem when it opens in December 2026. The institution will unite advanced diagnostics, personalized medicine, and the disciplined fundamentals that defined its founder's career, led by Bahamian and international medical figures. Where the Country Club is the daily practice of longevity, the Hospital is its clinical and scientific home.

Together, the two institutions position Nassau and The Bahamas as a serious destination for the future of human health, the first of their kind in the Caribbean.

"Health is the most valuable asset a human being possesses. Most people do not realize it until they no longer have it. Without it, nothing else is possible. That is not a philosophy. That is the only fact that matters. Health is the new wealth and we are here to prove it."

Abdoulaye Fadiga, Founder and CEO, Champion Spirit Group

About Champion Spirit Group

Champion Spirit Group is a luxury wellness and lifestyle ecosystem based in Nassau, The Bahamas, founded by Abdoulaye Fadiga on the philosophy that health is the new wealth. The group brings together sport, recovery, longevity medicine, hospitality, and lifestyle under one vision. Its institutions include Champion Spirit Country Club (open now) and Bahamas Longevity Hospital (opening December 2026).

bahamas-longevity.com countryclubbahamas.com

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