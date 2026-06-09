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PR Newswire
09.06.2026 12:06 Uhr
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Uni Hospital Successfully Renews Global Healthcare Accreditation, Strengthening Bulgaria's Position in International Patient Services

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA)is pleased to announce that Uni Hospital, located in Panagyurishte, Bulgaria, has successfully renewed its GHA Accreditation for Medical Travel Services under GHA Standards 5.2. Achieving a second accreditation cycle reflects Uni Hospital's continued commitment to delivering safe, patient-centered, and internationally aligned care for patients traveling from across Bulgaria and neighboring countries, while reinforcing its position as one of the region's leading centers for advanced medical treatment.

"At Uni Hospital, our mission has always been to provide patients with access to advanced medical care, innovative technologies, and compassionate support under one roof," said Ms. Rumyana Valkova, Chief Executive Officer of Uni Hospital. "Renewing our Global Healthcare Accreditation reflects our ongoing commitment to excellence in international patient care and continuous improvement across our organization. The GHA process provided valuable insights that helped us further strengthen coordination, communication, and the overall patient experience for individuals traveling to our hospital from across Bulgaria and the broader region."

"Uni Hospital demonstrates how strong clinical capabilities, advanced technology, and a patient experience design focus can come together to build trust with patients and partners across borders," said Renée-Marie Stephano, Chief Executive Officer of Global Healthcare Accreditation. "Through GHA Accreditation, Uni Hospital has demonstrated that it meets internationally recognized standards for medical travel services, strengthening its visibility, competitiveness, and readiness to support international growth. Beyond accreditation, GHA provides benchmarking insights and actionable guidance that help organizations align with evolving market expectations and strengthen long-term performance in international patient services."

As demand for high-quality, accessible healthcare continues to grow across Eastern Europe, Uni Hospital has emerged as a trusted destination for patients seeking advanced oncology, robotic surgery, cardiovascular care, orthopedics, neurosurgery, and other specialized services. The accreditation recognizes the hospital's commitment to delivering coordinated, culturally competent, and high-quality care throughout the full international patient journey.

Uni Hospital is recognized as one of Bulgaria's most advanced multi-profile private hospitals and one of the country's largest private healthcare investments in more than 30 years. Operating under the mission "Everything for your health under one roof," the hospital combines modern infrastructure, advanced diagnostics, innovative treatment technologies, and highly specialized medical expertise to serve both domestic and international patients.

The hospital has also established itself as a regional leader in robotic surgery through the use of the AI-assisted VERSIUS robotic system, while continuing to expand specialized services in vascular surgery, neurosurgery, cardiology, orthopedics and traumatology, plastic and reconstructive surgery, urology, nephrology and dialysis, gastroenterology, gynecology and obstetrics, rehabilitation, pediatrics, and emergency medicine.

Global Healthcare Accreditation for Medical Travel Services evaluates the full international patient journey, including pre-arrival communication, patient education, care coordination, cultural competency, clinical care delivery, discharge planning, and post-treatment follow-up. The accreditation also assesses key operational areas such as strategy, communication, financial transparency, risk management, and quality monitoring. By meeting these standards, healthcare organizations demonstrate their readiness to serve international patients while strengthening trust with referring partners, insurers, and patients.

As part of the accreditation process, Uni Hospital underwent a comprehensive evaluation of its international patient services, workflows, communication practices, patient support systems, and quality management processes. The accreditation confirms that the hospital has the operational discipline and systems required to support continued growth in international patient services while maintaining high standards of safety and patient experience.

For healthcare leaders in Bulgaria and across Eastern Europe, Uni Hospital's achievement demonstrates how internationally aligned standards, strong patient experience practices, and operational excellence can support sustainable growth, strengthen competitiveness, and build long-term trust in international healthcare services.

For more information about Uni Hospital, please visit:
www.unihospitalbg.bg

About Global Healthcare Accreditation

Global Healthcare Accreditation is an internationally recognized organization focused on improving the quality, safety, and patient experience of medical travel. Through accreditation, certification, training, and advisory services, GHA helps healthcare organizations strengthen international patient programs, align with global best practices, and build trust with patients, payers, and partners worldwide.

For more information, visit:
www.GlobalHealthcareAccreditation.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/uni-hospital-successfully-renews-global-healthcare-accreditation-strengthening-bulgarias-position-in-international-patient-services-302794526.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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