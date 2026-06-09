Reykjavik, Iceland and New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2026) - Treble Technologies, the pioneer in cloud-based acoustic simulation and synthetic audio data generation, and Hugging Face, the leading open platform for machine learning, today announced the launch of the Far Field ASR (FFASR) Leaderboard -- the industry's first open, community-driven benchmark designed to evaluate automatic speech recognition (ASR) models under realistic far-field acoustic conditions, which will improve end user experience when interacting with speech recognition engines in real-world deployments.

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Key Takeaways:

Treble Technologies and Hugging Face launch the Far Field ASR (FFASR) Leaderboard, the first open, community-driven benchmark to evaluate ASR models under realistic far-field acoustic conditions on Hugging Face.

The leaderboard enables developers and researchers to upload models and assess accuracy across reverberation, background noise, competing speech, and varying room acoustics using Treble's virtual simulation to mirror real-world deployments.

Treble and Hugging Face will host a joint webinar on Thursday, June 11, 2026 to explain the benchmark and participation, and the effort already draws interest from NVIDIA, IBM, and Cohere.

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About Treble Technologies

Treble is a leading-edge technology company revolutionizing how the world models sound. Utilizing its proprietary, cloud-based simulation engine and advanced SDK, Treble bridges the gap between physical acoustic measurements and scalable virtual prototyping. Treble's solutions enable spatial audio research, precision building design, and high-throughput synthetic data generation for the world's most advanced audio AI systems. Using the Treble platform, developers and device manufacturers can generate custom synthetic datasets and create application-specific acoustic evaluation scenarios tailored to their own deployment environments. For organizations seeking faster evaluation and training capabilities, Treble also provides access to pre-built far-field datasets designed for ASR development, testing, and model optimization. www.treble.tech

About Hugging Face

Hugging Face is the collaboration platform for the machine learning community. The Hugging Face Hub works as a central place where anyone can share, explore, discover, and experiment with open-source ML. HF empowers the next generation of machine learning engineers, scientists, and end users to learn, collaborate, and share their work to build an open and ethical AI future together. With the fast-growing community, some of the most used open-source ML libraries and tools, and a talented science team exploring the edge of tech, Hugging Face is at the heart of the AI revolution.

Source: Treble Technologies

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Source: Treble