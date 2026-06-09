Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 09.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Pentagon in Alarmbereitschaft? Dieser Rohstoff könnte jetzt Gold in den Schatten stellen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
09.06.2026 12:24 Uhr
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bybit's Latest Proof-of-Reserves Shows More Than $16.5 Billion in Mainstream Assets

DUBAI, UAE, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has released its 36th Proof-of-Reserves (PoR) report, reflecting asset balances as of May 27, 2026, as mainstream asset value tops $16.5B. Independently verified by Hacken, the latest disclosure shows reserve ratios for key assets including USDT, USDC, BTC, and ETH all exceeding 100%, indicating that user liabilities remain fully backed by on-chain holdings.

Key Metrics (as of May 27, 2026)

USDT Reserve Ratio: 106%
(User Assets: ~5.55 billion USDT | Wallet Holdings: ~5.89 billion USDT)

USDC Reserve Ratio: 164%
(User Assets: ~563.7 million USDC | Wallet Holdings: ~925.5 million USDC)

BTC Reserve Ratio: 108%
(User Assets: 44,736 BTC | Wallet Holdings: 48,582 BTC)

ETH Reserve Ratio: 104%
(User Assets: 552,540 ETH | Wallet Holdings: 579,288 ETH)

Proof-of-Reserves has become an increasingly important transparency measure across the digital asset industry as institutional and retail participation continues to expand. Bybit's latest report provides an independently verified snapshot of reserve balances and user liabilities, offering additional visibility into the exchange's asset custody and solvency position.

Reserve balances and verification records are published on Bybit's Proof-of-Reserves page and updated on a recurring basis.

Bybit / ProofofReserves / NewFinancialPlatform

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 80 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybits-latest-proof-of-reserves-shows-more-than-16-5-billion-in-mainstream-assets-302795143.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.