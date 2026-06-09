Phemex Kicks off $7 Million Ultimate Championship, Bringing Trading Competition to Football Season

APIA, Samoa, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Phemex, a user-first crypto exchange, today launched the 2026 Ultimate Championship, a global trading event featuring a total prize pool of $7 million. Inspired by the excitement surrounding the 2026 football season, the initiative combines trading, prediction markets, and community participation into a month-long competition designed to engage users across different experience levels and trading styles.

From June 8 to July 20, this tournament is designed into three distinct yet integrated competitive tracks to reward mastery at every skill level. The centerpiece of the event is the $6,000,000 Trading Showdown, a flagship arena where elite individuals and teams compete for dominance in execution and capital efficiency.

This is supported by the $900,000 Victory Rush, which incentivizes daily engagement through the collection of "Golden Balls" earned via trading milestones, and the $100,000 Super Prediction market, where participants can leverage their football insights to forecast match outcomes. By partitioning the rewards in this manner, Phemex ensures a comprehensive incentive structure that mirrors the multifaceted nature of professional sports.

In addition to USDT allocations, the championship features premium physical rewards designed to bridge the gap between trading and global gaming culture. Top performers have the opportunity to secure PlayStation 5 consoles and copies of FC26, while the most elite participants will vie for the ultimate trophy: a limited-edition 70g Golden Ball Cup. This physical prize serves as a tangible symbol of market mastery, reinforcing the prestige associated with navigating the global markets during one of the most volatile and exciting periods of the year.

"Major global events have always brought people together around competition, strategy, and shared anticipation," said Federico Variola, CEO of Phemex. "We see similar dynamics in financial markets. The Ultimate Championship is designed to bring those worlds closer together by creating multiple ways for users to participate - whether through trading, forecasting, or community competition. More broadly, it reflects our view that the future of exchanges is not only about market access, but also about creating engaging environments where users can learn, compete, and express conviction in different forms."

As global attention turns to football this summer, the 2026 Ultimate Championship highlights Phemex's continued focus on building products and experiences that extend beyond conventional trading. The event is now open to eligible users worldwide, with competitions and rewards rolling out throughout the tournament period.

About Phemex

Founded in 2019, Phemex is a user-first crypto exchange trusted by over 10 million traders worldwide. The platform offers spot and derivatives trading, copy trading, and wealth management products designed to prioritize user experience, transparency, and innovation. With a forward-thinking approach and a commitment to user empowerment, Phemex delivers reliable tools, inclusive access, and evolving opportunities for traders at every level to grow and succeed.

For more information, please visit: https://phemex.com/

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