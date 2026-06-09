From ESS News ithium presented two large-format energy storage cells and associated containerized systems at SNEC 2026 in Shanghai, as it expands its focus on the long-duration energy storage segment. The company introduced the mass-production version of its 8Cell 1300 Ah LFP cell, first announced in December 2025, alongside the first mass-production-level display of its 8Power 6.9 MW/55.2 MWh eight-hour containerized storage system based on the cell. It also presented its 8Cell 650 Ah cell and an 8Power 10+ MWh system. The products were shown under the exhibition theme "Long-Duration Powering, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...