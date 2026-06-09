First MiFID-licensed platform to offer European retail traders 24/7 futures exposure to US stocks, commodities and the world's biggest* indices alongside crypto, on one account

SpaceX X-Perps to be available following IPO on June 12

OKX, a leading global fintech company and crypto trading platform, today launched 13 new X-Perp markets for traders across Europe, giving retail users direct access to futures on the "Magnificent 7" tech stocks, four major commodities and the world's biggest* indices.

From today, OKX customers in Europe can trade futures on Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia and Tesla, alongside Gold, Silver, WTI Crude Oil and Brent Crude Oil. SPY and QQQ X-Perps are also available, allowing Europeans to build wealth by offering price exposure to the 500 largest US companies and the 100 largest non-financial Nasdaq companies respectively. On Friday June 12, following its IPO, X-Perps on SpaceX will also become available. All markets are available 24/7, with up to 10x leverage.

Previously, acting on a Fed decision at midnight or a commodity spike over the weekend meant either waiting for markets to open or managing a separate brokerage account. X-Perps remove that constraint. Capital stays on OKX, one account, one pool, giving customers the ability to easily rotate capital from crypto to these new asset classes with the same margin on OKX for the first time.

"European traders are sophisticated. They know exactly what's moving markets. They watch earnings, Fed decisions, commodity prices, and geopolitical events, but they've had no way to act on any of them," said Erald Ghoos, CEO of OKX Europe. "X-Perps fix that. One account, every market, 24/7. And because we're fully regulated, our customers get the protections that come with that."

"Since May 1, X-Perps trading volume has increased by more than 447%. We expect this strong momentum to continue and potentially accelerate as we expand our product offering," Ghoos added.

While past performance doesn't guarantee future results, the numbers explain the appetite. SPY has returned 25% over the past 12 months. QQQ has returned 42%. The largest European ETF holds $20 billion in AUM. SPY holds $700 billion. For European retail investors, both indices have been all but out of reach, blocked by regulation. X-Perps are the first practical route in, from inside a MiFID and MiCA-licensed platform.

OKX holds full MiCA, MiFID II and Payment Institution licences in Europe with an EU passport across all EEA member states, enabling regulated exposure to these assets. The MiCA transition period ends on July 1, 2026, meaning that unlicensed exchanges will no longer be able to offer crypto services to customers in the EEA.

Note to editors:

*Biggest by average Daily Share Volume. Source: https://www.tradingview.com/markets/etfs/funds-largest/

Disclaimer

Expiry Perps are leveraged derivatives; leverage can amplify gains and losses. Losses may occur quickly and these products may not be suitable for all investors.

OKX Europe Markets Limited is authorised and regulated by the Malta Financial Services Authority under the Investment Services Act

About OKX

OKX is a fintech company known for its global crypto trading platform and its on-chain wallet and marketplace. The company develops technology and applications to modernize money and markets. OKX is known for being one of the fastest and most reliable crypto and payment apps, having processed trillions of dollars in transactions by more than 120+ million people around the world.

OKX is headquartered in San Jose, California, for the Americas and in Dubai for the Middle East, with regional offices in São Paulo, New York, Hong Kong, Singapore, the Republic of Türkiye, Australia and Europe. Over the past several years, OKX has built one of the world's most comprehensive regulatory compliant, licensed crypto companies. It holds licenses in the United States, the UAE, EEA, Singapore and Australia, as well as in other markets.

OKX is steadfastly committed to transparency and security and publishes Proof of Reserves reports on a monthly basis. To learn more about OKX, download the app or visit: okx.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260609760528/en/

Contacts:

OKX Media Team

okx@wachsman.com