Zurich, Switzerland and Copenhagen, Denmark--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2026) - Lookthrough, the Swiss-based real estate decision intelligence platform, today announced the opening of its Copenhagen office as it rapidly scales its outcome-based model across Northern Europe and the UK. Lookthrough enables predictive and preventive decision-making across the full real estate lifecycle.

Marcel Staub CEO of Lookthrough, and Steen Malmberg Head of Scandinavia



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Leading the regional expansion is Steen Malmberg, appointed as Head of Nordic Operations. A veteran of Danish real estate and capital markets, he brings senior experience, alongside a track record of scaling technology ventures to public listings and international acquisitions.

The expansion is backed by institutional-grade infrastructure already deployed across European markets: 60,000 assets on the platform, nearly EUR 200 Bn in real estate value covered, and an active strategic collaboration with ABB.

"Steen brings exactly what this market needs: someone who speaks both real estate and capital markets fluently. The Nordics and the UK are global leaders in sustainability and innovation, and our platform is the missing link for owners who need investment intelligence, not yet another report," said Marcel Staub, Founder & CEO of Lookthrough.

What makes Lookthrough structurally different is its commercial model. There is no software license, no consulting retainer, and no internally built workaround that depends on fragmented systems and manual interpretation. Fees are tied exclusively to measurable outcomes at the asset level, fully outside a fund's management fee structure.

The platform delivers across three compounding levers: Revenue, Costs, and Risk. From forensic lease analysis to ROI-ranked CAPEX scenarios to unified risk validation, it converts operational drag into captured value at portfolio scale.

"Investors can now move from portfolio risk to investment priority in a single workflow," said Steen Malmberg, Head of Nordic Operations. "No intermediaries, no lag, and no dependency on someone else to interpret what your own data already knows. This is the new standard."

To mark the expansion, Lookthrough is offering initial portfolio risk analyses to qualified European investors to demonstrate the platform's measurable financial impact firsthand.

About Lookthrough:

Lookthrough Advisory delivers data-driven investment intelligence to institutional real estate investors, banks, insurers, and corporations. With 60,000+ assets on the platform and nearly EUR 200 Bn in real estate value covered, Lookthrough turns complexity into captured value across revenue, costs, and risk. Headquartered in Switzerland, Lookthrough is expanding rapidly across Europe and beyond.

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Source: Pressmaster DMCC