DJ Amundi MSCI Water UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Water UCITS ETF Acc (WATC) Amundi MSCI Water UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Jun-2026 / 12:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Water UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 08-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 6.6427 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9689199 CODE: WATC ISIN: FR0014002CH1 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0014002CH1 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WATC Sequence No.: 430794 EQS News ID: 2342404 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 09, 2026 06:40 ET (10:40 GMT)