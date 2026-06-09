

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sentiment in the cryptocurrency market has been dampened by reports of a security breach in the Humanity Protocol. Anxiety ahead of the release of the consumer price inflation readings from the U.S. on Wednesday morning also lingered. Bitcoin traded between $64,186 and $62,410 in the past 24 hours. Overall crypto market capitalization has declined a little less than half percent during the same period.



The overnight slippage in overall crypto market capitalization comes amidst a decline in crude oil prices, the dollar's weakness, mildly positive sentiment in Wall Street futures, a mixed yield movement pattern in the sovereign bond market.



Humanity Protocol's H token suffered a private-key exploit as hackers attacked the DeFi project and stole over $30 million. 83rd ranked Humanity (H) has plunged 76 percent on an overnight basis.



U.S. inflation readings on a year-on-year basis are seen rising. On a month-on-month basis, markets expect a cooling in the inflation position. The year-on-year core inflation level which excludes the volatile food and fuel component is expected to rise in the month of May, triggering anxiety about the Fed's likely course of action. A slew of interest rate decisions by major central banks are scheduled for the coming week.



Statistics from Coinglass shows a considerable decline in liquidations during the past 24 hours. Crypto liquidations - forced closure of a trader's leveraged position by an exchange or lending protocol for insufficient funds (margin or collateral) to cover potential losses - has declined to $300 million in the past 24 hours from $599 million a day earlier. Long positions have increased to $174 million from $144 million a day earlier whereas short positions have dropped to $127 million from $455 million a day ago.



Aggregate crypto market capitalization has lost 0.35 percent in the past 24 hours to $2.16 trillion. Among the top 100 cryptocurrencies, 26 are trading with overnight gains of more than a percent whereas 30 are trading with overnight losses of more than a percent.



Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency is trading 0.60 percent lower at $62,737.00. The current price is around 50 percent below the all-time high of $126,198.07 recorded on October 7, 2025. The original cryptocurrency has lost 9.8 percent in the past week and more than 28 percent on a year-to-date basis.



Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net outflows declining to $91 million on Monday from $326 million on Friday. However, iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) witnessed net outflows of $233 million. ARK 21 Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB) topped with inflows of $63 million.



Bitcoin has slipped 1 notch to the 14th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com and is positioned between Samsung ranked 13th and Micron Technology ranked 15th.



Ethereum (ETH) edged up 0.11 percent overnight as it traded at $1,673.27. The leading alternate coin is trading 66 percent below the all-time-high of $4,953.73 recorded on August 25, 2025. The 24-hour trading ranged between $1,713.47 and $1,654.88.



Ethereum Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net inflows of $82 million on Monday versus net outflows of $6 million on Friday. Fidelity Ethereum Fund (FETH) and Ishares Staked Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHB), both recorded net inflows of more than $25 million.



4th ranked BNB (BNB) added 0.28 percent overnight resulting in price increasing to $599.47. BNB is trading 56 percent below the all-time high of $1,370.55 touched on October 13, 2025.



6th ranked XRP (XRP), a payments-focused cryptocurrency rallied 1.24 percent overnight and is currently trading at $1.15, around 70 percent below the all-time high of $3.84 touched on January 4, 2018.



The price of 7th ranked Solana (SOL) increased 0.25 percent overnight to $66.28. SOL's current price is around 77 percent below its all-time-high of $294.33 recorded on January 19, 2025.



TRON (TRX) ranked 8th overall however slipped 1.3 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.3216. The trading price is 27 percent below the cryptocurrency's all-time high of $0.4407 recorded on December 4, 2024.



9th ranked Hyperliquid (HYPE) added 1.4 percent in the past 24 hours. HYPE is trading at $62.12, around 18 percent below the all-time high of $64.59 recorded on May 26, 2026.



Memecoin Dogecoin (DOGE) ranked 10th overall edged down 0.15 percent overnight and is currently trading at $0.0854. DOGE is trading 88 percent below the peak price of $0.7376 recorded on May 8, 2021.



100th ranked ETHGas (GWEI) topped overnight gains among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a surge of more than 24 percent.



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