A research group from China's Shandong Police College has developed a novel soft chemical treatment to improve the efficiency of kesterite-structured copper-zinc-tin selenide (CZTSe) solar cells. "At present, the mechanism of alkali metal treatment of kesterite solar cells still needs to be further studied," the researchers explained. "Sodium (Na) or potassium (K) treatment can significantly boost the performance of thin-film solar cells. Alkali metal treatment can passivate the absorber surface, reduce grain-boundary defects, optimize crystal quality, and increase carrier concentration. The ...

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