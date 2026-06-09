

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The euro strengthened against most major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.



The euro rose to 4-day highs of 1.1570 against the U.S. dollar and 185.29 against the yen, from early lows of 1.1527 and 184.61, respectively.



Against the Swiss franc and the Australian dollar, the euro advanced to near 1-1/2-month highs of 0.9212 and 1.6406 from early lows of 0.9193 and 1.6338, respectively.



The euro climbed to a 4-day high of 1.6119 against the Canadian dollar, from an early low of 1.6082.



If the euro extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.17 against the greenback, 188.00 against the yen, 0.93 against the Swiss franc, 1.66 against the aussie and 1.63 against the loonie.



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