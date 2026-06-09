

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. forces have attacked an unladen oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman on Monday after the vessel violated the U.S. blockade against Iran by attempting to sail to an Iranian port.



U.S. Central Command said it disabled Palau-flagged M/T Marivex as it transited international waters in the Gulf of Oman toward Iran. An F/A-18 Super Hornet from USS Abraham Lincoln fired a precision munition into the ship's engineering and steering spaces after the crew failed to comply with directions from U.S. forces. Marivex is no longer sailing to Iran, CENTCOM said in a press release.



CENTCOM forces have disabled seven non-compliant vessels, redirected 134 ships that complied, and allowed 42 vessels supporting humanitarian aid to pass the Gulf of Oman since announcing the blockade of Iranian ports on April 13.



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