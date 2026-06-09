

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Peruvian capital Lima is the world's best city for food, according to publishing giant Time Out.



Time Out publishes the results of its international survey ranking the world's best cities annually, which includes data to uncover other fascinating insights, such as the world's best cities for culture, the coolest neighborhoods, and the world's best food cities.



Based on reports from its global network of chefs, editors and food critics, seafood delicacies like ceviche, Lima's world-renowned staple dish; and the potato- and chili pepper-based causa Limeña were found to be outstanding.



Stuffed rocoto pepper and Peruvian black mint-tinged ocopa cream from the Arequipa region in the south, and Maize stews pepián and espesado from Peru's northern coast cuisine, were also mentioned as favorites for taste buds.



Roughly a third of Peru's population lives in Lima, which is considered as Latin America's culinary capital.



This coastal metropolis is also the most affordable place to eat on this list, according to 85 percent of locals surveyed. Ninety percent of them said dining out is cheap. Homebodies who prefer to make their own meals also have it made in Lima, where 82 percent of locals gave grocery shopping a four- or five-star rating.



Among the 20 food cities on the list, Thailand's capital Bangkok came in at No. 2 for the second year in a row.



Bangkok's best meals often come from dishes that balance sweet, salty, sour, and spicy in one bite, according to Time Out.



It singles out khao tom gui, the late-night rice porridge as the most popular. This delicacy reflects Bangkok's deep Chinese influence, where simple bowls of rice are eaten with many shared side dishes, from stir-fries and braised meats to soups and seafood plates.



Nearly 84 percent of respondents say the food and grocery shopping in Bangkok is better than anywhere else. While it's not the most affordable city for dining, 81 percent of the people surveyed ranked it as a great place to eat out.



Mexico City is ranked third on the list. 'If there's one place you must visit, it's Pujolito and its taco bar. Siembra is another option for contemporary Mexican cuisine, while Maizajo and its gaonera will have you coming back for more,' writes Time Out.



Respondents touted the Mexican capital's dining diversity, while two-thirds of the people surveyed ranked it as an affordable city for dining out.



England's capital London, Spanish city of Barcelona, Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City, Melbourne in Australia, Chinese capital Beijing, Greek capital Athens, and Portuguese city of Lisbon are ranked in the Top 10 of the world's best cities for food.



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