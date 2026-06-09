Accurate Background LLC: Accurate Appoints Todd Stuck as Senior Director of Artificial Intelligence

Veteran Technology Leader Will Advance Responsible AI Innovation Across Accurate's Global Screening Platform, Products and Operations

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2026 / Accurate , a leading provider of global background checks and monitoring solutions, today announced the appointment of Todd Stuck as Senior Director of Artificial Intelligence (AI), reinforcing the company's commitment to using AI to create faster, smarter and more seamless hiring experiences.

Accurate's approach to AI is centered on delivering measurable business outcomes including faster turnaround times, increased accuracy and lower costs, while maintaining the highest standards for compliance, security, transparency and trust. The company is focused on helping employers hire faster and more confidently while improving the overall screening experience.

In this new role, Stuck will lead Accurate's enterprise AI strategy, continuing to establish the foundation for scalable, secure and responsible AI adoption across the organization. He will work cross-functionally to continue integrating AI capabilities into Accurate's screening platform while modernizing internal operations through intelligent automation, data-driven insights and smarter decision-making.

Reporting to David Szweda, Chief Information Officer, Stuck will work across the organization, focusing on applying AI to improve efficiency, streamline workflows, enhance decision-making and reduce friction for both customers and candidates.

"Todd's experience in AI, automation, and digital transformation makes him a strong addition to our leadership team at a pivotal moment for our company and industry," said Szweda. "His background building scalable and responsible AI solutions will help ensure Accurate continues to deliver the innovation, speed and partnership our clients expect from a true enterprise partner. Todd will also help accelerate our ability to meet evolving market needs through the strategic application of AI."

Stuck brings more than 15 years of experience leading AI, automation and digital transformation initiatives across highly regulated industries where security, compliance and trust are critical. Throughout his career, he has helped organizations like McKesson, CVS Health, USAA and Cerner apply AI in practical ways to improve operational efficiency, support better decision-making, enhance customer experiences and deliver measurable business results.

"At Accurate, we have an opportunity to continue to apply AI in ways that simplify complex hiring and screening challenges for employers around the world," said Stuck. "I'm excited to expand upon Accurate's AI strategy to further improve outcomes for customers, support our teams with intelligent tools, and create faster and more seamless hiring experiences - all while maintaining the trust and transparency our customers expect."

Under Stuck's leadership, Accurate will continue advancing:

Responsible AI frameworks and platform capabilities with strong governance, security, privacy and compliance safeguards

Automation that improves speed, efficiency and accuracy across the hiring process

Tools and workflows that reduce friction in customer and candidate experiences

AI capabilities that support better and faster decision-making

To learn more, visit accurate.com .

About Accurate

Accurate provides background screening solutions and support for companies of all sizes, including some of the world's largest employers. With over 25 years of experience and operations in more than 240 countries and territories, Accurate helps organizations hire quickly, confidently, and compliantly. Built for global scale, Accurate's platform manages complex screening needs while remaining easy to use for both employers and candidates. The company also brings deep expertise across key industries, with dedicated teams in sectors such as healthcare, retail, transportation, and insurance. As a committed partner, Accurate operates with the drive, knowledge, and speed to keep its customers ahead of the curve and help them make seamless first impressions. For more information, visit www.accurate.com .

Media Contact

Melissa Penn

melissa@mpublicrelations.com

SOURCE: Accurate Background LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/accurate-appoints-todd-stuck-as-senior-director-of-artificial-in-1172350