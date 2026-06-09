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ACCESS Newswire
09.06.2026 14:02 Uhr
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CORAS.ai Launches GARY AppFactory for Secure Federal Mission Environments

Fully agentic app creation inside the CORAS.ai orchestration COTS SaaS Platform - built for IL5/6++, FedRAMP High, DoW, Intelligence Community, and federal missions

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2026 / CORAS.ai, the only IL5/6 Agentic AI Decision Intelligence Platform in the DoW, today announced the rollout of GARY.ai AppFactory, a fully agentic application factory embedded within the CORAS.ai orchestration COTS SaaS platform. GARY.ai AppFactory enables authorized users to turn natural language into secure mission applications, dashboards, workflows, data products, and decision tools in days, not months.

Unlike generic AI assistants or commercial copilots, GARY.ai AppFactory is designed to operate inside highly secure federal environments. CORAS.ai brings together agentic AI, orchestration, decision intelligence, and enterprise security for customers across the Department of War, Intelligence Community, and federal civilian agencies.

"Customers are not asking for another chatbot or LLM," said Dan Naselius, President and CTO of CORAS.ai. "They want secure AI that can build, reason, orchestrate, and execute inside their mission environment. GARY.ai AppFactory turns mission intent into working applications - securely, quickly, and with the controls federal customers require."

GARY.ai AppFactory uses specialized agents to interpret user intent, configure applications, generate user interfaces, transform data, build workflows, produce reports, and support decision execution. It is part of the broader CORAS.ai secure decision orchestration platform, which includes FedRAMP High, IL5/6++, and deployment readiness for classified and deployment readiness, bringing together 130+ specialized agents and 1,300+ validated prompts to support mission alignment.

What GARY.ai AppFactory Delivers:

  • Natural-language app creation

  • Agent-generated dashboards and user interfaces

  • Secure workflow and decision orchestration

  • Data transformation and analysis

  • Automated reporting and leadership briefs

  • Mission-ready applications built in days, not months

  • Operation in secure federal, defense, and intelligence environments

"GARY.ai AppFactory changes the delivery model," Naselius added. "Instead of long software cycles, customers can describe the mission need and let Gary assemble the application, agents, workflows, data views, and decision outputs. That is the difference between productivity AI and mission AI."

CORAS.ai delivers secure Decision Intelligence and Agentic AI orchestration for federal, defense, intelligence, and enterprise customers. The CORAS.ai platform helps organizations move from fragmented data and manual processes to real-time insight, decision execution, and mission outcomes. Its GARY.ai agentic workforce enables customers to rapidly configure applications, workflows, dashboards, and decision tools in secure operating environments.

Media Relations: Rebecca Churchill, Ph: 917-518-9789, v-rebecca.churchill@coras.ai

SOURCE: CORAS



Related Documents:
  • CORAS at a Glance marketing slick
  • GARY marketing slick


View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/coras.ai-launches-gary-appfactory-for-secure-federal-mission-environments-1174288

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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