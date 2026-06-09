As An Exclusive Global Partner Of The Gamesforum Series, Xsolla Takes Two Stages In Hamburg, Headlined By A Keynote With AppsFlyer On Web Shop Attribution

Xsolla, a global leader in video game commerce, today announced its participation in Gamesforum Hamburg 2026, taking place June 9-10, 2026, at NORD EVENT Panoramadeck in Hamburg, Germany. As an Exclusive Global Partner of the Gamesforum series, Xsolla will bring its direct-to-consumer commerce expertise to one of Europe's leading gatherings for mobile game growth and monetization, with Jane Startseva, Vice President of Business Development, EMEA, taking the stage across two sessions.

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Graphic: Xsolla

Xsolla's presence in Hamburg underscores its role at the center of gaming's shift toward direct-to-consumer commerce:

On June 9 at 10:00 AM, Jane joined Adam Smart, Global Director of Product Gaming at AppsFlyer, for a 30-minute keynote titled "Web Shops and Attribution: Closing the Revenue Gap." As web shops cement their role as a primary monetization channel for game developers, attribution remains one of the industry's most consequential challenges getting it right is critical, as studios build their UA targets and growth strategies directly on top of it. The session examined the current state of web shop revenue tracking and what developers must do to build an accurate, complete picture of their business performance across direct-to-consumer channels.

On June 9 at 4:30 PM, Jane will also join an interactive panel "The Belonging Economy: How Mobile Games Build Value Through Player Relationships" alongside Oliver Lindahl, Strategist Behavioural Scientist at Sagely and Pedro Alvin, Marketing Lead at Supercell. The discussion will explore concrete strategies for maximizing web store performance, covering player messaging, store optimization, new monetization opportunities, and building player trust around out-of-game purchase experiences.

"Being an Exclusive Global Partner of the Gamesforum series reflects how seriously Xsolla takes the European games market and the developers building here," said Berkley Egenes, Chief Marketing and Growth Officer at Xsolla. "The shift to direct-to-consumer commerce is one of the most important things happening in this industry. Showing up at events like Hamburg, with partners like AppsFlyer, is how we help the industry move the conversation forward and build D2C businesses on a foundation video game studios and developers can actually measure."

Studios, developers and publishers attending Gamesforum Hamburg 2026 can connect with the Xsolla team on-site or visit xsolla.com to learn more about Xsolla's web shop and direct-to-consumer commerce solutions.

To learn more about Xsolla's participation in Gamesforum Hamburg 2026, visit: https://xsolla.pro/gamesforum-hamburg

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a global commerce company that builds and provides all the things developers need to launch, grow, and monetize video games. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, the company supports studios of every size, from indie to AAA, with solutions across direct-to-consumer commerce, intelligent payments, entertainment-based IP, and player engagement products. Xsolla helps developers fund, distribute, market, and monetize their games at scale. Trusted by more than 60% of the top 100 highest-grossing games, Xsolla operates as the merchant of record across 200+ geographies with access to over 1,000+ local payment methods worldwide. Grounded in a deep belief in the future of gaming, Xsolla is resolute in bringing opportunities together and unlocking growth for creators everywhere.

For more information, visit xsolla.com

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Contacts:

Media Contact



Derrick Stembridge

Vice President of Global Public Relations, Xsolla

d.stembridge@xsolla.com